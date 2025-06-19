Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Rendezvous for Four Generations Residence / FLOAT DESIGN STUDIO

Taiwan
  • Architects: FLOAT DESIGN STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  512
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:WHOSE IMAGE STUDIO
  • Lead Architects: Tsai Hung-Hsing, Chang Yu-Wei
Text description provided by the architects. The interior employs the design principle of "less is more" to match the modern, white facade, reaching a rational balance between the volumes and divisions of each space. Limited colors and single materials expand the visual scale and embody a modern ambience. The 3-story floor plan coordinates the westward mountain-facing floor-to-ceiling windows. The outdoor pool serves as a micro-climate control factor. Natural lighting, views, and ventilation are prioritized in order to maintain a comfortable, livable indoor climate. Minimal materials, shapes, and cabinets were employed to retain spaciousness.

FLOAT DESIGN STUDIO
