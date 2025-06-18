Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects

Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects

Save

Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - Exterior Photography, BrickWonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassWonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - Image 12 of 27Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - Image 14 of 27Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Suwon-si, South Korea
  • Architects: IDR Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  314
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rohspace
  • Lead Architects: Borim Jun, Seunghwan Lee
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Borim Jun, Seunghwan Lee
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Yoon Structure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JUSUNG ENG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DK Electrical Engineering & Consulting
  • City: Suwon-si
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
© Rohspace

Blending into the Landscape – In the 1970s, as apartments became dominant in Korea, a quieter housing typology emerged: modest three-story brick homes built by small-scale contractors. With red bricks and white railings, these houses still shape the identity of many low-rise neighborhoods today. Wonderful Uman responds to this context by integrating into its surroundings rather than overwriting them. Its red-toned brick façade is slightly lighter than that of its neighbors, just enough to assert its presence while maintaining harmony with the streetscape.

Content Loader
About this office
IDR Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects" 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031030/embargo-wonderful-uman-house-idr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags