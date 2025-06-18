Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects

-
Architects: IDR Architects
- Area: 314 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Rohspace
-
Lead Architects: Borim Jun, Seunghwan Lee
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Borim Jun, Seunghwan Lee
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Yoon Structure
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JUSUNG ENG
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DK Electrical Engineering & Consulting
- City: Suwon-si
- Country: South Korea
Blending into the Landscape – In the 1970s, as apartments became dominant in Korea, a quieter housing typology emerged: modest three-story brick homes built by small-scale contractors. With red bricks and white railings, these houses still shape the identity of many low-rise neighborhoods today. Wonderful Uman responds to this context by integrating into its surroundings rather than overwriting them. Its red-toned brick façade is slightly lighter than that of its neighbors, just enough to assert its presence while maintaining harmony with the streetscape.