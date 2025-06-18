Wonderful Wooman / IDR Architects

+ 22

Category: Houses

Design Team: Borim Jun, Seunghwan Lee

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Yoon Structure

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: JUSUNG ENG

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DK Electrical Engineering & Consulting

City: Suwon-si

Country: South Korea

Blending into the Landscape – In the 1970s, as apartments became dominant in Korea, a quieter housing typology emerged: modest three-story brick homes built by small-scale contractors. With red bricks and white railings, these houses still shape the identity of many low-rise neighborhoods today. Wonderful Uman responds to this context by integrating into its surroundings rather than overwriting them. Its red-toned brick façade is slightly lighter than that of its neighbors, just enough to assert its presence while maintaining harmony with the streetscape.