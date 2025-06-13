Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. TB5 House / Constante Design

TB5 House / Constante Design

Save

TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairTB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, ChairTB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairTB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardTB5 House / Constante Design - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Coordination: Luis Cardoso de Freitas
  • Construction: Alma Engenharia
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. Project Casa TB5 is born out of the owners' need to make the most of the house's forgotten spaces, especially its garden. Our inspiration for redesigning the flat's spaces was the very urban model of the Arco do Cego neighbourhood, which introduced an innovative typology to Lisbon's urban fabric in 1935, connecting architecture and the environment. We wanted to be faithful to the environment and give the flat the same model, replicating the harmony between architecture and environment, characteristic of the neighbourhood, and connecting the internal and external spaces of the house.

Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Image 8 of 20
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

One of our main challenges was to redesign the way of living in this house without altering the original distribution, that of almost a century ago. This is due to the fact that almost all the walls are load-bearing. And with two main objectives:
1. We wanted to transform the garden, which was inaccessible and forgotten, into a natural extension of the house. So we turned two rooms adjacent to the garden into the living room of the house.
2. We wanted to transform the lower floor, which was difficult to access (from a trapdoor in the old living room) and was used for storage, into a living space. To do this, we changed the access to the lower floor, which is now via the corridor, and improved traffic with a metal staircase. We were able to add a bedroom and an office to the residence.

Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

We recover as many materials as possible, respecting the history of the house. We opted for noble, natural materials: wood, marble and tiles. All the wood in the house was restored (floors, skirting boards and doors), we kept the hydraulic flooring on floor -1 and reused the Portuguese pavement from the garden.

Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

One of the main points was the use, both in the interior spaces and in the garden, of handmade tiles from the Lisbon region, an iconic symbol of Portuguese tradition. In addition, we incorporated Lioz marble, also from the Lisbon region, which is integrated into various areas of the house. From the living room floors to the bathrooms and kitchen, this marble connects contemporary design with more traditional use.
 

Save this picture!
TB5 House / Constante Design - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Constante Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "TB5 House / Constante Design" [Casa TB5 / Constante Design] 13 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031011/tb5-house-constante-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags