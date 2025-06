113 Three Mills / José Adrião Arquitetos

+ 7

Category: Restaurant

Phase 1 Leader: Carla Gonçalves

Collaborator: Tiago Mota, Ricardo Aboim Inglez, João Albuquerque Matos, Hugo Santos Silva, Ana Isabel Santos, Carolina Calmon

Phase 2 Leader: Carla Gonçalves

Direction And Oversight: Perfectus

Stability: ARA

Specialists: Pensamento Sustentável

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consisted of rehabilitating a building on the corner of Rua Marques de Ponte de Lima and Beco dos Três Engenhos in Lisbon's Mouraria neighbourhood.