150 Melides House / José Adrião Arquitetos

-
Architects: José Adrião Arquitetos
- Area: 3358 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
- Category: Houses
- General Coordinator: José Adrião
- Project Manager: Ana Grácio
- Co Collaborators: Carlos Jorrim, Leonardo Marchesi, Margarida Pereira
- Stability: 360 Engineering
- Specialties: Pensamento Sustentável
- Measurements And Budgets: Perfectus
- Architectural Surveying: Pedro José E José
- Topographical Survey: Rodrigo Basílio
- City: Melides
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. This house is located on a plain, a few kilometres inland from Portugal’s Atlantic coast. This area is sparsely populated, with scattered houses built on plots of various sizes. Originally, such properties – including this one – were intended for foresters or farmers.