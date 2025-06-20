150 Melides House / José Adrião Arquitetos

+ 8

Category: Houses

General Coordinator: José Adrião

Project Manager: Ana Grácio

Co Collaborators: Carlos Jorrim, Leonardo Marchesi, Margarida Pereira

Stability: 360 Engineering

Specialties: Pensamento Sustentável

Measurements And Budgets: Perfectus

Architectural Surveying: Pedro José E José

Topographical Survey: Rodrigo Basílio

City: Melides

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located on a plain, a few kilometres inland from Portugal’s Atlantic coast. This area is sparsely populated, with scattered houses built on plots of various sizes. Originally, such properties – including this one – were intended for foresters or farmers.