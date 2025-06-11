Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects

Thiruvalla, India

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, House Interiors
Thiruvalla, India
  • Principal Architects: Ar. Reny Lijo, Ar. Lijo Jos
  • Project Team: Dhanayan KS and Ar. Naveen Rajan
  • Interiors: LIJO.RENY.architects
  • Landscape: Plain Spaces, Plain Spaces and LIJO.RENY.architects
  • Structural Design: Keystone Engineers, Er Rosemy George - Keystone Engineers
  • Steel Fabrication: Protech Enterprises, Raju Antony - Protech Enterprises
  • Flooring: SK Flooring Group, Shamjith Kadirur - SK Flooring Group
  • Painting: Vismaya Group, Vimal Das - Vismaya Group
  • Art: Lijo Jos, Leah Lijo, Jayakrishnan R J, P G Dinesh and Basanth Peringode
  • Civil Engineer: P L Joseph and Co.
  • Pool: Moothedan Pools
  • Stonework: Saji Eratupetta
  • Security Systems: Gadgeon Lifestyle
  • Plants: Satyadeva Nursery, Greenzone Nursery
  • Planted Trees: Satyadeva Nursery, Greenzone Nursery
  • Soft Furnishing: Live Linen
  • Glass Supplier And Installation: Crystal India
  • City: Thiruvalla
  • Country: India
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Praveen Mohandas

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along a scenic waterfront, 'the House that Meets the River' subtly emerges, blending into its verdant surroundings while gracing what could arguably be Thiruvalla's most captivating locale. Embracing a brutalist architectural style, yet characterized by the elegance of simplicity in its choice of materials, this residence embodies a profound poetic resonance with its environment. It nurtures an intimate and meaningful connection between its residents and the distinctive, natural surroundings, forging a harmonious bond that transcends the ordinary.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Exterior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas

This building has two contrasting sides. Its street face is private and concealing, yet towards the back, the house opens to the breathtaking panoramic view of the gentle curve of the Manimalayar River, creating an atmosphere ideal for contemplation and relaxation, reinforcing the idea of slowness.

© Praveen Mohandas
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas

Despite being a waterfront building, the river is not revealed from the entrance; instead, the west side of the property, which faces the road, has extensive landscaping to cut down on solar gain from that side. The tenacious foliage obscures the sharp lines of the built form and will eventually hide the building in the landscape as desired by the owners.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Praveen Mohandas

From the outset, the tranquil ambiance of the home instills a sense of stillness. Departing from conventional design, the sit-out is intentionally disconnected from the main living areas. A thoughtful, multi-layered approach was employed in this project, where circulation is mediated by a spacious central courtyard teeming with tropical vegetation, complemented by smaller internal pockets of vegetation that serve as contemplative spaces, fostering a deeper biophilic connection to daily life within the home.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Praveen Mohandas
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas

The formal living room maintains a sense of separation from the larger part of the house while remaining visually and spatially connected to the central courtyard, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The rest of the house is oriented towards the riverfront, with the ground floor featuring a family space, a dining patio, a kitchen, two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a lap pool, and connected patios, while the first floor offers a family living area and two additional bedrooms with bathrooms, all thoughtfully designed to maximize the sweeping view of the river.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Praveen Mohandas

The monsoon's intensity and rainfall in the upper hills shape the river's current, creating ever-changing patterns of flow. Its colour also changes constantly, influenced by the tide, seasonal changes, and monsoon intensity, occasionally turning the water still and deep black. The house design embraces these dynamic scenarios, harnessing the constant riverside breeze to create spaces that are not only refreshing but also deeply connected to the river's timeless beauty.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Waterfront
© Praveen Mohandas
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Praveen Mohandas

The riverfront rooms and patios are bathed in the opulent light of the early sun, casting dynamic shadows and reflections from the river onto the walls and ceiling. However, as the sun climbs higher, the peaceful scene gives way to sweltering heat and high humidity. To combat the extremes of intense sun and heavy monsoon rain, the design features strategically integrated perforated metal sliding screens, covering all large openings that do not face courtyards. A custom-engineered locking system secures them in place during severe weather. These screens effectively filter out harsh sunlight, complemented by the shade of cantilevered slabs, mitigating the sun's impact and tempering the ferocity of rain, and harmoniously balance climate control, security, and comfort, creating a serene and protected indoor environment.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas
Section - through pool
Section - through pool
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Exterior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas

A series of steps in stone masonry leading to the riverfront yard serve as a striking element in this project. During heavy monsoon rains, the yard along with these steps is expected to flood, enhancing the link between the house and the river. As it rises, the water gradually covers them, creating the appearance of a seamless transition to the river. This design not only highlights the dynamic relationship between the built environment and natural forces but also offers a visually striking feature that evolves with the changing seasons.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Image 40 of 57
© Praveen Mohandas
The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Image 3 of 57
© Praveen Mohandas

While no flood, including the major deluge of 2018, has ever risen above the ground floor level, meticulous attention has been given to selecting weather-resilient materials for both the exteriors and interiors. The home's palette is raw, robust, and hardwearing, accentuating the tactile qualities of its materials through texture, pattern, color, and geometry. The envelope predominantly features stone masonry and exposed concrete, designed to weather gracefully over time and blend in with the surroundings. The furniture and decor maintain an understated aesthetic, aligning with the project's muted color palette. However, artwork on the walls and soft furnishings in select areas introduce splashes of bright colors to offset the monotony. Notably, some of the paintings were created by the architects themselves and their artist friends, including a piece painted by the architect's daughter.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Praveen Mohandas

In its poetic interplay of architecture and nature, 'the House that Meets the River' transcends mere residence, becoming a living symphony of design, environment, and human experience. Every element, from the monsoon-flooded steps to the thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, reinforces a harmonious dialogue between the built and natural worlds. This home is not just a shelter but a sanctuary where the rhythms of the river and the whispers of the wind craft an ever-evolving narrative of serenity and resilience. It stands as a testament to the timeless beauty of the Manimalayar River, inviting its residents to live in profound connection with the landscape, forever anchored in its graceful ebb and flow.

The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Praveen Mohandas

LIJO RENY architects
Glass, Stone, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Interior Design, Residential Interiors, House Interiors, India

GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
"The House That Meets the River / LIJO RENY architects" 11 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags