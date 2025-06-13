Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery
Iwami, Japan
  • Architects: REPLUS Co.,Ltd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomonao Nagasaka
  • Lead Architects: Tomohiro Araki
  • Lead Team: Masako Hayashi
  • Architecture Offices: Office Tanioka
  • Constructor: Replus Co., Ltd., Tottori architectural design office REPLUS
  • Contractor: Chareking Co., Ltd.
  • City: Iwami
  • Country: Japan
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Tomonao Nagasaka

Overview – A permanent beach house built on a site adjacent to the San'in Kaigan Geopark in Iwami Town, the northernmost part of Tottori Prefecture. There is a sunset cafe where you can watch the sunset from a great location, and a small gallery where solo exhibitions of local artists are held. The facility provides a space where you can experience an extraordinary world while being soothed by the sound of the waves.

Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Exterior Photography
© Tomonao Nagasaka

Background of the Design – We were asked to build a permanent beach house in this area, adjacent to the national park (geopark). There is an outdoor barbecue area managed by the town in front of it, which is visited by more than 2,000 people a year, and the shallow beach has great waves, so many surfers visit. However, there are now only a handful of guesthouses, which once numbered in the dozens, and the town's population is declining, and aging is also significant.

Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 2 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 38 of 40
Floor Plan
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Deck
© Tomonao Nagasaka

Although it is also designated as a stop on JR West's luxury tourist train (Zuifu), there are few places to stay, and we thought that the tourist resources are not being fully utilized. However, with the problem of overtourism in recent years, will turning it into a tourist destination really benefit the residents? After careful consideration, we started working on the basic concept. By using materials that match the surrounding townscape, we designed it without damaging the scenery. By using natural materials, we were able to enjoy the deterioration that occurs over time. The number of seats on the observation terrace is limited so that it does not become too much of a tourist facility.

Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 14 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tomonao Nagasaka

Background to the Realization of the Design and Its Results – By using natural materials, we designed it with the neighborhood in mind. Interior: structural plywood, exterior: burnt cedar, roof: galvalume steel sheet (original sheet). Although it is a windy area that is directly exposed to north winds, we applied a dynamic design that protrudes one ken from the exterior wall. The structure is established by using the roof itself as a horizontal structure without placing beams on the second floor.

Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 24 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 25 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 40 of 40
Section
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 26 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka
Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 29 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka

We adopted an RC structure that supports the second-floor balcony to prevent deterioration due to north winds, establish the structure, and complete the design of the north facade. The 3.6m high RC wall is designed to make you feel like going up to the second floor when you look up from the road. The back side of this raised foundation doubles as the gallery's exit route, so paintings and other items can be hung on the P-con on the wall to enhance the gallery's completeness. Glass is fitted into the pillars without attaching sashes to the north façade.

Kugami Terrace Sunset Cafe and Small Gallery / REPLUS Co.,Ltd - Image 35 of 40
© Tomonao Nagasaka

Project location

Address:04-5 Rikuji, Iwami-cho, Iwami-gun, Tottori, Japan

