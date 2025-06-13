Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt

Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt

Save

Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Exterior Photography, FacadeTheater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 3 of 21Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 4 of 21Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTheater Workshops / Büro Voigt - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance
Eisenach, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 3 of 21
© Philip Heckhausen

Text description provided by the architects. The project in the center of Eisenach is located a short distance from the Eisenach Theater. The building's diverse program of spaces is hardly apparent from the outside: carpentry, metal workshops, sewing rooms, offices, and a large stockroom support the production of theater equipment.

Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Philip Heckhausen
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 17 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 7 of 21
© Philip Heckhausen

The advantage of housing all trades under one roof and the central location in Eisenach is intended to be preserved after the renovation. This required expanding storage areas and reorganizing operations: the existing courtyard is being cleared and unsealed. In the future, it will serve as a workshop yard for logistics and performances. Entrances, deliveries, and the rehearsal stage will now orient towards this upgraded courtyard.

Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 4 of 21
© Philip Heckhausen
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Interior Photography
© Philip Heckhausen

The repository symbolically extends the workshop building by making storage visible from the outside. A gabled roof is extended up to the existing building, making it a defining feature of the annex.

Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 8 of 21
© Philip Heckhausen
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Image 19 of 21
Section A
Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Philip Heckhausen

Inside a seven-meter-high hall on the ground floor is planned as a concrete base, topped by an oversized wooden roof structure. The building envelope is made of transparent polycarbonate multi-wall sheets, subtly revealing the storage and the defining structure to the outside while allowing daylight to enter the building.

Save this picture!
Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt - Exterior Photography
© Philip Heckhausen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Eisenach, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Büro Voigt
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceGermany
Cite: "Theater Workshops / Büro Voigt" 13 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030914/theaterwerkstatten-buro-voigt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags