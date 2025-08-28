Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mother's Home / epos architecture

Mother's Home / epos architecture - Exterior PhotographyMother's Home / epos architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsMother's Home / epos architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Sofa, ChairMother's Home / epos architecture - Interior Photography, WoodMother's Home / epos architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: epos architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  607
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Building Horizon
  • Lead Architects: Cai Kefei, Wang Xi
Mother's Home / epos architecture - Exterior Photography
© Building Horizon

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the eastern part of Sichuan, approximately 35 kilometers from the county center. The site is nestled against a mountain with steep slopes at the back and enjoys an open view at the front, where rolling distant mountains create superior landscape resources. The current building is built in three terraces with a height difference of 1.5m. The left side is an idle area, the middle section serves as a residential zone for daily living and farming activities, and the far right is designated for livestock breeding.

epos architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Mother's Home / epos architecture" 28 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030904/chuan-dong-mu-qin-zhi-zhai-epos-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

© Building Horizon

川东母亲之宅 / 門口建筑工作室

