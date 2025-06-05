Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK

Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK

Save

Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior PhotographyVolante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior PhotographyVolante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Interior PhotographyVolante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography, FacadeVolante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing, Residential
Hilversum, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. As part of a densification operation, the Nieuw-Zuid project in Hilversum adds an ensemble of five buildings to a fifties neighbourhood with porch flats and abundant greenery. A pre-existing residential-care complex has been replaced with new constructions and densified with social housing.

Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Image 19 of 25
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The middle building, with one hundred and eight units, is the final piece of this development and is built on the deck of a parking garage. The long, narrow volume consists of two parts and has been carefully inserted between the other buildings. Maximum use was made of the available space, while maintaining daylight and views between the buildings.

Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Image 20 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

The compact flats are accessed through corridors that emerge from a central hall with a circular atrium in the heart of the building. The longitudinal facades offer a rich layering with bright, optimistic colours and a subtle plasticity. The elegant brick detailing is durable, efficient, and was conceived from the building process. The pattern of rising piers and horizontal bands is made from special shaped bricks, with the nodes elevated to create an element that refines the tactility and scale of the facade.

Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Image 24 of 25
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Stijn Bollaert

The main entrance stands out with a contrasting colour of glazed bricks and facade openings in geometric shapes. The two end facades of the building form figurative, pronounced accents that are recognisable from a greater distance.

Save this picture!
Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Van Ghentlaan 2G t.m. 2N, Hilversum, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MONADNOCK
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands
Cite: "Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK" 05 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030892/volante-social-housing-monadnock> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags