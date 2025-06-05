Volante Social Housing / MONADNOCK

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. As part of a densification operation, the Nieuw-Zuid project in Hilversum adds an ensemble of five buildings to a fifties neighbourhood with porch flats and abundant greenery. A pre-existing residential-care complex has been replaced with new constructions and densified with social housing.

The middle building, with one hundred and eight units, is the final piece of this development and is built on the deck of a parking garage. The long, narrow volume consists of two parts and has been carefully inserted between the other buildings. Maximum use was made of the available space, while maintaining daylight and views between the buildings.

The compact flats are accessed through corridors that emerge from a central hall with a circular atrium in the heart of the building. The longitudinal facades offer a rich layering with bright, optimistic colours and a subtle plasticity. The elegant brick detailing is durable, efficient, and was conceived from the building process. The pattern of rising piers and horizontal bands is made from special shaped bricks, with the nodes elevated to create an element that refines the tactility and scale of the facade.

The main entrance stands out with a contrasting colour of glazed bricks and facade openings in geometric shapes. The two end facades of the building form figurative, pronounced accents that are recognisable from a greater distance.