Gaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio

Gaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 34Gaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 34Gaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomGaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 34Gaia Residence / Ateno Architecture Studio - More Images+ 29

Houses
Lefkada, Greece
  • Architects: Ateno Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yiorgis Yerolymbos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alumil, Bisazza, Diedron, Eleftheriou Constructions, Kourasanit, Lido, Mosaikodapedo, Patiris, Vistosi
  • Lead Architects: Elias Theodorakis, Yiorgos Fiorentinos
  • Contractor: My Ionian Group
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Manager: George Vasileiou Mourkogiannis
  • Collaborating Architect: Spiros Giotakis
  • Structural Engineer & General Supervision: Angelos Kourtis
  • Mep Engineer: Ioannis Mavrokefalos
  • City: Lefkada
  • Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Gaia (n.) Γαῖα (Gaia Ancient Greek: [ɡâi̯.a] or [ɡâj.ja]), goddess, spouse of Uranus, mother of Titans. In ancient Greek mythology, Gaia represents the Earth, embodying the nurturing spirit and interconnectedness of all life. This primordial goddess symbolizes not only the physical realm but also the intrinsic relationship between humanity and nature.

Ground Floor Plan
Inspired by this symbolism, our project "Gaia" aims to foster a deep connection between its occupants and the wilderness and establish a dialogue between the built and natural environment. Gaia seeks to renegotiate the traditional notions of luxury, embracing a philosophy grounded in simplicity and the use of raw materials. Despite the seemingly contradictory character of the chosen materials against the lush green backdrop, the residence exudes an intimate and inviting ambiance. The warm terracotta tones resonate with the landscape, creating a space that conveys the feeling of being cradled within the earth, as if carved from the land itself. Rustic textures - handmade terrazzo, marble, and wood - uniformly applied to walls, floors, and ceilings, come together to establish an ideal environment for a summer residence.

Meganisi Island, known for its vibrant landscapes and pristine waters, provided the perfect setting for the project. Perched atop a ridge and surrounded by century-old olive trees, the design of a two-storey building, originally conceived and permitted by NOMEN architects, underwent a complete transformation, preserving only its structural framework and core spatial arrangement. Responding to the building's irregular geometry, defined by tangent rectangles, the design introduces an extensive wooden pergola that serves as a unifying element and evokes the sense of an expansive canopy floating above a podium, rising from the earth.

Section
The residence features five distinct bedrooms complemented by expansive seating and dining areas, seamlessly blending private sanctuaries with shared living spaces. Nestled in the embrace of nature, the exterior space, spread across three levels, integrates with the topography. Its focal point lies in the middle tier, where the swimming pool, remote yet inviting, connects the upper and lower levels. Surrounded by vibrant greenery, the upper level provides occupants with panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and Pindos Mountain range, while the lower level, embedded in the terrain, creates a secluded retreat.

About this office
Ateno Architecture Studio
Office

