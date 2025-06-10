Chachimbiro House / C/ELC

+ 44

Houses • Urcuqui, Ecuador Architects: C/ELC

Area: 592 ft²

Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: AS Studio

Manufacturers: Briggs, D'gres, Denko Flooring, Imptekcorp, Montó Pinturas

Architectural Design: Jorge Andrade Benítez, Verónica León Ron

Category: Houses

Architectural Consulting: Emilio Thodes

Structural Calculation: Patricio Cevallos

Site Manager: Miguel Ramos

Architectural Drawing And Illustration: Richard Buitrón, Solange Almeida, Daniela Sono, Lía Paladines, Jordan Benavides

City: Urcuqui

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chachimbiro, Ecuador, it is a project that establishes a respectful and harmonious dialogue with its natural environment. Located in a mountainous setting, near the hot springs of Chachimbiro, the construction has been conceived under an approach that balances the local construction tradition with a contemporary architectural language, generating a welcoming and functional space, which responds to both the needs of the user and the conditions of the place.

The cabin is built with adobe, a material that not only evokes the ancestral construction techniques of the region, but is also a natural resource that is easily found on the site. The adobe allows excellent thermal inertia, which translates into a cool indoor environment during the day and warm at night, adapting to the variations in temperature of the mountainous climate. In addition, this material offers an immediate connection to the land, strengthening the relationship between architecture and landscape.

The use of adobe is not limited to an imitation of the traditional, but is reinterpreted in a contemporary language that updates its expression. The simple and clean lines of the structure, together with the large windows, allow the cabin to visually open to the outside, integrating the landscape as an essential part of the spatial experience. This visual connection, enhanced by the orientation of the house, allows users to enjoy privileged views of the surroundings, while natural light floods the interior spaces, creating bright and serene environments.

The spatial concept is organized in a functional way, with spaces that flow naturally into each other. The kitchen and dining area are integrated into the same open area, promoting social interaction and connection with the outdoors through large openings that unfold towards the surrounding terrain. The room acts as a welcoming refuge, a meeting space that invites you to rest after a day in the hot springs.

The land on which the cabin is located is generous in extension and has been used to include a recreation area, which reinforces the idea of inhabiting the outdoor space and enjoying direct contact with nature. This interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces reinforces the integration between the shelter and its immediate surroundings, making the landscape an active element within the architectural design.

The cabin, as a whole, is an expression of simplicity and connection with the place, achieved through honesty in the use of materials and clarity in the design of its spaces. It is a work that, without resorting to unnecessary ornaments, manages to convey warmth, functionality and a deep respect for the natural environment, making this house not only a habitable space, but an experience of immersion in the landscape of Chachimbiro.