Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Chachimbiro House / C/ELC

Chachimbiro House / C/ELC

Save

Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography, BrickChachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior PhotographyChachimbiro House / C/ELC - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairChachimbiro House / C/ELC - Interior Photography, Wood, Bed, BedroomChachimbiro House / C/ELC - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Urcuqui, Ecuador
  • Architects: C/ELC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  592 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AS Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Briggs, D'gres, Denko Flooring, Imptekcorp, Montó Pinturas
  • Architectural Design: Jorge Andrade Benítez, Verónica León Ron
  • Category: Houses
  • Architectural Consulting: Emilio Thodes
  • Structural Calculation: Patricio Cevallos
  • Site Manager: Miguel Ramos
  • Architectural Drawing And Illustration: Richard Buitrón, Solange Almeida, Daniela Sono, Lía Paladines, Jordan Benavides
  • City: Urcuqui
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography
© AS Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chachimbiro, Ecuador, it is a project that establishes a respectful and harmonious dialogue with its natural environment. Located in a mountainous setting, near the hot springs of Chachimbiro, the construction has been conceived under an approach that balances the local construction tradition with a contemporary architectural language, generating a welcoming and functional space, which responds to both the needs of the user and the conditions of the place.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography, Brick
© AS Studio
Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© AS Studio

The cabin is built with adobe, a material that not only evokes the ancestral construction techniques of the region, but is also a natural resource that is easily found on the site. The adobe allows excellent thermal inertia, which translates into a cool indoor environment during the day and warm at night, adapting to the variations in temperature of the mountainous climate. In addition, this material offers an immediate connection to the land, strengthening the relationship between architecture and landscape.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© AS Studio

The use of adobe is not limited to an imitation of the traditional, but is reinterpreted in a contemporary language that updates its expression. The simple and clean lines of the structure, together with the large windows, allow the cabin to visually open to the outside, integrating the landscape as an essential part of the spatial experience. This visual connection, enhanced by the orientation of the house, allows users to enjoy privileged views of the surroundings, while natural light floods the interior spaces, creating bright and serene environments.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography, Wood
© AS Studio
Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography
© AS Studio

The spatial concept is organized in a functional way, with spaces that flow naturally into each other. The kitchen and dining area are integrated into the same open area, promoting social interaction and connection with the outdoors through large openings that unfold towards the surrounding terrain. The room acts as a welcoming refuge, a meeting space that invites you to rest after a day in the hot springs.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Image 48 of 49
Illustration - Section

The land on which the cabin is located is generous in extension and has been used to include a recreation area, which reinforces the idea of inhabiting the outdoor space and enjoying direct contact with nature. This interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces reinforces the integration between the shelter and its immediate surroundings, making the landscape an active element within the architectural design.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© AS Studio

The cabin, as a whole, is an expression of simplicity and connection with the place, achieved through honesty in the use of materials and clarity in the design of its spaces. It is a work that, without resorting to unnecessary ornaments, manages to convey warmth, functionality and a deep respect for the natural environment, making this house not only a habitable space, but an experience of immersion in the landscape of Chachimbiro.

Save this picture!
Chachimbiro House / C/ELC - Exterior Photography
© AS Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
C/ELC
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Chachimbiro House / C/ELC" [Cabaña Chachimbiro / C/ELC] 10 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030883/chachimbiro-house-c-elc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags