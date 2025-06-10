Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairDarling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 3 of 17Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 4 of 17Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BathtubDarling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Australia
  • Architects: Studio ZAWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ideal Work, Peter Holmes
  • Architect: Brian Zulaikha/Colbee Wright Architects
  • Builder: Bright Build Constructions
  • Styling: Studio CD
  • Joinery: Elan Construct
  • Microcement Applicator: Lusso Venetian
  • Microcement Supplier: Hychem
  • Country: Australia
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an exercise in distillation of space, memory, and material. Designed for a downsizer transitioning from a large family home to a waterfront apartment in Darling Point, the renovation transforms a dated 1960s floor plan into a tactile and deeply personal home that balances simplicity with richness.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 3 of 17
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Facing north with panoramic views across Sydney Harbor, the apartment sits within 'Salacia', a building originally designed by Peddle, Thorp and Walker and named after the Roman goddess of salt water. The original plan splayed the bedrooms to maximise water views. Studio ZAWA's design embraces and extends this gesture, drawing the harbour view deep into the plan through a careful orchestration of mirrors, joinery, and sheer curtains that animate light and reflection. Large-scale views are honoured, while quieter vignettes are carved out, allowing the occupant to enjoy both the expanse and the intimacy of her surroundings.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 9 of 17
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Inspired by the client's visit to the Claude Monet room in the Chichu Art Museum, the material palette is restrained and recessive, allowing her curated collection of objects, ceramics, and artworks to stand out. Walls, floors, and ceilings are wrapped in hand-applied micro-cement, creating seamless surfaces that are soft in texture and tone. Bathrooms are crafted in traditional Tadelakt plaster, contributing to the space's quiet tactility. Every detail, from joinery to recessed lighting, is designed to be felt as much as seen.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 11 of 17
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 10 of 17
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

The approach to light is equally considered. With windows only on the north and east, the apartment is vulnerable to harsh morning sun and dim afternoons. A palette of matte materials and white sheers softens the light, while mirrors help draw it deep into the plan. Tasmanian oak joinery brings warmth and a golden hue to filtered daylight, and concealed lighting creates a soft, ambient glow at night.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 4 of 17
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart
Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Closet, Glass
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Functionally, the home accommodates the complex brief of a solo dweller with an extended, international family. Rooms are designed for dual use, such as a music room that becomes a guest bedroom, and storage is designed both to exhibit and to conceal. This flexibility allows the home to expand and contract with the rhythms of family life.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Built in collaboration with craftspeople and a passionate builder, the apartment demonstrates how quality, care, and adaptability can be achieved even under the pressures of supply disruptions and cost constraints. The result is a space that elevates daily rituals and welcomes life in all its complexity — serene, expressive, and deeply human.

Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Clinton Weaver and Anson Smart

Project location

Address:Sydney Harbour, Australia

Cite: "Darling Point Apartment / Studio ZAWA" 10 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030882/darling-point-apartment-studio-zawa> ISSN 0719-8884

