Mireia and Toni's House / Vora Arquitectura

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Marina Pina, Aleksandra Mazewska, Nuno Gomes

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Uma Projectes

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Quadrifoli

City: Badalona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a narrow, deep plot between party walls, only 3.6 meters wide. Due to its depth, a central courtyard and a double-height space open up to bring natural light into the ground floor. Because of spatial constraints, the staircase is placed longitudinally in the center, paired with the courtyard. It connects levels at mid-height directly from the landings, avoiding corridors. As a result, the ground floor features two different interior heights: a regular height on the street side and a one-and-a-half-level height opening onto the garden at the rear.