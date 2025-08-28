Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Mireia and Toni's House / Vora Arquitectura

Mireia and Toni's House / Vora Arquitectura

Houses
Badalona, Spain
  • Architects: Vora Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Pere Buil, Toni Riba
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Marina Pina, Aleksandra Mazewska, Nuno Gomes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Uma Projectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Quadrifoli
  • City: Badalona
  • Country: Spain
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a narrow, deep plot between party walls, only 3.6 meters wide. Due to its depth, a central courtyard and a double-height space open up to bring natural light into the ground floor. Because of spatial constraints, the staircase is placed longitudinally in the center, paired with the courtyard. It connects levels at mid-height directly from the landings, avoiding corridors. As a result, the ground floor features two different interior heights: a regular height on the street side and a one-and-a-half-level height opening onto the garden at the rear.

Project gallery

About this office
Vora Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Mireia and Toni's House / Vora Arquitectura" 28 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030857/mireia-and-tonis-house-vora-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

