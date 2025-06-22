Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
River Residence Tirana / Davide Macullo Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Tiranë, Albania
  • Design Team: Aileen Forbes-Munnelly, Andrea Carlotta Conti, Samantha Capoferri, Lorenza Tallarini, Federica Buffetti
  • Architecture Offices: Orion Construction, S&L Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Davide Macullo Architects
  • Interior Design: Davide Macullo Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gentian Lipe
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Arkimade
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Armand Shkëmbi, XHENLUX
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Artan Dersha, Izogroup, Helti, Hidrotech/A2N Termoklima, OTIS/International Elevator Company, Siba
  • General Constructing: Orion Construction
  • City: Tiranë
  • Country: Albania
  
River Residence Tirana / Davide Macullo Architects - Image 2 of 25
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is more than constructing buildings—it is about creating places where people feel at home, spaces that enrich daily life, and connect with their surroundings. With River Residences, we set out to craft an experience that balances intimacy and openness, structure and freedom, nature and the city. This project was born from a shared vision with Orion Construction, one that prioritises emotion over convention, and well-being over rigid efficiency. It is an invitation to live in a space that feels natural, timeless, and full of life, a place that grows with its residents and becomes part of their stories. River Residences marks the gateway to a new neighbourhood in Tirana, comprising approximately 200 homes with a total construction area of about 25,000 square meters. Part of a broader project, it integrates seamlessly into its designated site, with its square-shaped layout emphasising its strategic position as a connection point between the countryside, the city's infrastructure, and the new neighbourhood.

About this office
Davide Macullo Architects
Office

