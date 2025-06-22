River Residence Tirana / Davide Macullo Architects

+ 20

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Aileen Forbes-Munnelly, Andrea Carlotta Conti, Samantha Capoferri, Lorenza Tallarini, Federica Buffetti

Architecture Offices: Orion Construction, S&L Studio

Landscape Architecture: Davide Macullo Architects

Interior Design: Davide Macullo Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gentian Lipe

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Arkimade

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Armand Shkëmbi, XHENLUX

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Artan Dersha, Izogroup, Helti, Hidrotech/A2N Termoklima, OTIS/International Elevator Company, Siba

General Constructing: Orion Construction

City: Tiranë

Country: Albania

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is more than constructing buildings—it is about creating places where people feel at home, spaces that enrich daily life, and connect with their surroundings. With River Residences, we set out to craft an experience that balances intimacy and openness, structure and freedom, nature and the city. This project was born from a shared vision with Orion Construction, one that prioritises emotion over convention, and well-being over rigid efficiency. It is an invitation to live in a space that feels natural, timeless, and full of life, a place that grows with its residents and becomes part of their stories. River Residences marks the gateway to a new neighbourhood in Tirana, comprising approximately 200 homes with a total construction area of about 25,000 square meters. Part of a broader project, it integrates seamlessly into its designated site, with its square-shaped layout emphasising its strategic position as a connection point between the countryside, the city's infrastructure, and the new neighbourhood.