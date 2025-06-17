Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Vidy Theater Renovation and Extension / PONT12 architectes

Lausanne, Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Max Bill in 1964 for the National Exhibition, the theatre was initially intended for just six months of use. Its acquisition by the City of Lausanne, under the leadership of director Charles Apothéloz, and the continuation of its theatre activities have made it possible to conserve part of the large pavilion. Several successive teams have made Vidy an international reference, a major contribution to the cultural influence of Lausanne.

