Bridge over Foša / Prostorne taktike

•
Trogir, Croatia
-
Architects: Prostorne taktike
- Area: 237 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Darko Škrobonja, Dino Čaljkušić, Mihael Bažoka
-
Manufacturers: FAR - Fabbrica Artigianale Reti, Innometal
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Bridges, Pedestrian Bridge
- Lead Team: Antonia Cvitan Vuletić, Luka Cvitan,
- Design Team: Borna Penjak, Nemanja Šekularac
- Structural Engineer Bridge: Ivo Orlandini - Orlandini projekt d.o.o.
- Geodesy: Ante Tandara - KOTANGENS d.o.o.
- Electrical: Krešimir Ćurčić - Elektro Ćurčić d.o.o.
- Structural Engineers Foundations: Davorin Lovrenčić, Filip Šantatić - Ing-jet d.o.o.
- Lighting: Zoran Kovačić - LIGHTCOM
- Naval Architecture Consultant: Mate Vrdoljak
- Other Lighting Companies: ELOS d.o.o., RANDOM d.o.o.
- City: Trogir
- Country: Croatia
Text description provided by the architects. Within the contact zone of Trogir, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and on the place of a previous wooden bridge, we've designed a new steel pedestrian bridge. Wanting it to be more than a mere crossing of the sea channel, the bridge was envisioned as a vibrant social hub, a destination in itself. The bridge has not asserted itself aggressively within the landscape but rather possesses a distinct character and identity, subtly referencing the city's esteemed shipbuilding heritage and maritime spirit.