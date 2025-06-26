Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Bridge over Foša / Prostorne taktike

Bridge over Foša / Prostorne taktike

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Bridges, Pedestrian Bridge
Trogir, Croatia
  • Lead Team: Antonia Cvitan Vuletić, Luka Cvitan,
  • Design Team: Borna Penjak, Nemanja Šekularac
  • Structural Engineer Bridge: Ivo Orlandini - Orlandini projekt d.o.o.
  • Geodesy: Ante Tandara - KOTANGENS d.o.o.
  • Electrical: Krešimir Ćurčić - Elektro Ćurčić d.o.o.
  • Structural Engineers Foundations: Davorin Lovrenčić, Filip Šantatić - Ing-jet d.o.o.
  • Lighting: Zoran Kovačić - LIGHTCOM
  • Naval Architecture Consultant: Mate Vrdoljak
  • Other Lighting Companies: ELOS d.o.o., RANDOM d.o.o.
  • City: Trogir
  • Country: Croatia
Bridge over Foša / Prostorne taktike - Exterior Photography
© Darko Škrobonja

Text description provided by the architects. Within the contact zone of Trogir, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and on the place of a previous wooden bridge, we've designed a new steel pedestrian bridge. Wanting it to be more than a mere crossing of the sea channel, the bridge was envisioned as a vibrant social hub, a destination in itself. The bridge has not asserted itself aggressively within the landscape but rather possesses a distinct character and identity, subtly referencing the city's esteemed shipbuilding heritage and maritime spirit.

Prostorne taktike
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeCroatia

