Bridge over Foša / Prostorne taktike

+ 29

Category: Bridges, Pedestrian Bridge

Lead Team: Antonia Cvitan Vuletić, Luka Cvitan,

Design Team: Borna Penjak, Nemanja Šekularac

Structural Engineer Bridge: Ivo Orlandini - Orlandini projekt d.o.o.

Geodesy: Ante Tandara - KOTANGENS d.o.o.

Electrical: Krešimir Ćurčić - Elektro Ćurčić d.o.o.

Structural Engineers Foundations: Davorin Lovrenčić, Filip Šantatić - Ing-jet d.o.o.

Lighting: Zoran Kovačić - LIGHTCOM

Naval Architecture Consultant: Mate Vrdoljak

Other Lighting Companies: ELOS d.o.o., RANDOM d.o.o.

City: Trogir

Country: Croatia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Within the contact zone of Trogir, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and on the place of a previous wooden bridge, we've designed a new steel pedestrian bridge. Wanting it to be more than a mere crossing of the sea channel, the bridge was envisioned as a vibrant social hub, a destination in itself. The bridge has not asserted itself aggressively within the landscape but rather possesses a distinct character and identity, subtly referencing the city's esteemed shipbuilding heritage and maritime spirit.