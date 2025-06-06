Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Max Towers / Max Dudler

Max Towers / Max Dudler

Max Towers / Max Dudler - Exterior PhotographyMax Towers / Max Dudler - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassMax Towers / Max Dudler - Image 9 of 18Max Towers / Max Dudler - Interior Photography, BalconyMax Towers / Max Dudler - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Residential
Aesch, Switzerland
  • Architects: Max Dudler
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  26500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stefan Müller
  • Design Team: Max Dudler
  • Landscape Architects: Studio Vulkan
  • Building Physics: Kopitsis
  • Fire Protection: A+F Brandschutz
  • Facade: Neuschwander + Morf
  • Building Engineering: Ribi + Blum
  • HVAC: HL-Technik
  • City: Aesch
  • Country: Switzerland
Max Towers / Max Dudler - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The two Max Towers are the centerpiece of the residential and commercial quarter Aere, taking shape in the former industrial district of Stöcklin, which spreads between Reinach and Aesch south of Basel. The tower volumes, roughly 40 meters high, are striking for the continuous balconies that surround each level over a recessed ground floor. The girdle of balconies merges the urban flair of high-rise living with the qualities of generous garden space associated with a family house.

Max Towers / Max Dudler - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Stefan Müller
Max Towers / Max Dudler - Image 17 of 18
Plans
Max Towers / Max Dudler - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Stefan Müller

The tectonic arrangement is completed on the outside by a mantle of solid columns with cornices integrated into monolithic ceilings. The inner façade behind these constitutes a second skin, benefiting from greater liberty as it steps forward and back to generate an efficient footprint. This meandering balcony zone enlivens the relationship between indoors and outdoors while serving as a filter and as a layer of flexible space.

Max Towers / Max Dudler - Image 4 of 18
© Stefan Müller
Max Towers / Max Dudler - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Stefan Müller

The entrance hallways in Tower 2 create an arrival zone and link the public space outside with the central garden that forms an open yet shielded hub for the new quarter.

Max Towers / Max Dudler - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Müller

Project location

Address:Aesch, Switzerland

