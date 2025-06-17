Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Barreiros Association Office / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Barreiros Association Office / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

  • Architects: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bicubico
  • Lead Architects: Lucas Dall’Ovo, Fabiano Magalhães
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Installations: Ramoska & Castellani
  • Lighting Design: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
  • Structural Engineering: Lestrut Engenharia
  • Civil Works: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
  • Metallic Structure: Borá Construtora
  • Lighting Project: Lumicenter
  • Pvc Blanket Covering: Alwitra
  • Aluminium Windows: Inovar
  • Rammed Earth Walls: Taipal
  • Autoclaved Pine: Alpina Eucaliptos
  • Carpentry: Exclusiva Series Design
  • Country: Brazil
Barreiros Association Office / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam
© Bicubico

Text description provided by the architects. The Barreiros Association, located in the north of Ilhabela, in order to update its buildings, both in terms of operations and architectural language, asked us to develop a new building for the organization's management team.

Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura
