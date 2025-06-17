Barreiros Association Office / Dall'Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

+ 15

Office Buildings • Brazil Architects: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Bicubico

Lead Architects: Lucas Dall’Ovo, Fabiano Magalhães

Category: Office Buildings

Installations: Ramoska & Castellani

Lighting Design: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Structural Engineering: Lestrut Engenharia

Civil Works: Dall’Ovo Magalhães Arquitetura

Metallic Structure: Borá Construtora

Lighting Project: Lumicenter

Pvc Blanket Covering: Alwitra

Aluminium Windows: Inovar

Rammed Earth Walls: Taipal

Autoclaved Pine: Alpina Eucaliptos

Carpentry: Exclusiva Series Design

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Barreiros Association, located in the north of Ilhabela, in order to update its buildings, both in terms of operations and architectural language, asked us to develop a new building for the organization's management team.