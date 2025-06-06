Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio

+ 8

Houses • Mazunte, Mexico Architects: Massív Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 786 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Bejar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Smeg , Teka

Category: Houses

Team Lead: Ricardo Allende Gonzalez

Design Team: Juan Pablo Wolffer

Technical Team: Jesús Mendez

Interior Design: Michelle Halley, Isabella Medrano

City: Mazunte

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Playa Mermejita on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. This two-story house was designed through a dialogue between its interior and exterior spaces, creating a strong relationship between the house and its surrounding environment.

The residential project Casa de Mayo was born from an admiration and collaboration with the natural surroundings. The design of the project and its materials were carefully selected with the aim of preserving the essence of the site.

The program consists of 6 bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, an office, and an extensive palapa that connects the two volumes on its ground floor. The project is generated by two envelopes in perfect harmony through their modulation in each space, creating a synergy between the built space and the structural carpentry that embraces it.

The fundamental concept of Casa de Mayo was the interaction between the spaces that make up the common area on the ground floor and the views generated on the upper floor from its bedrooms.