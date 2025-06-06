Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio

Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 1 of 13Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 5 of 13Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ColumnCasa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyCasa de Mayo / Massív Studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mazunte, Mexico
  • Architects: Massív Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  786
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Bejar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Smeg, Teka
  • Category: Houses
  • Team Lead: Ricardo Allende Gonzalez
  • Design Team: Juan Pablo Wolffer
  • Technical Team: Jesús Mendez
  • Interior Design: Michelle Halley, Isabella Medrano
  • City: Mazunte
  • Country: Mexico
Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Playa Mermejita on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. This two-story house was designed through a dialogue between its interior and exterior spaces, creating a strong relationship between the house and its surrounding environment.

Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Cesar Bejar
Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 5 of 13
© Cesar Bejar
Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 13 of 13

The residential project Casa de Mayo was born from an admiration and collaboration with the natural surroundings. The design of the project and its materials were carefully selected with the aim of preserving the essence of the site.

Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 9 of 13
© Cesar Bejar

The program consists of 6 bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, an office, and an extensive palapa that connects the two volumes on its ground floor. The project is generated by two envelopes in perfect harmony through their modulation in each space, creating a synergy between the built space and the structural carpentry that embraces it.

Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Image 6 of 13
© Cesar Bejar

The fundamental concept of Casa de Mayo was the interaction between the spaces that make up the common area on the ground floor and the views generated on the upper floor from its bedrooms.

Casa de Mayo / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Column
© Cesar Bejar

About this office
Massív Studio
Office

