  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña

Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailAbbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, KitchenAbbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, BeamAbbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairAbbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restoration, Renovation
Portell de Morella, Spain
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Milena Villalba
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Image 7 of 25
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The castle of Portell de Morella features, within its complex, the old parish house: a small domestic structure with an attached area adjacent to one of its towers.

Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Milena Villalba
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Image 14 of 25
© Milena Villalba

Abandoned for decades, it was in a state of disrepair that required structural consolidation. Subsequently, part of the building was removed, and a courtyard was opened up to give autonomy to the tower and wall, allowing them to recover their defensive character. This courtyard provides lighting and ventilation and incorporates vertical circulation between the different levels of the building.

Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Milena Villalba
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Milena Villalba
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Image 22 of 25
1st Floor Plan
Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Brick, Chair
© Milena Villalba

The exterior of the complex preserves the vernacular character and urban environment before the intervention. In the interior, work was carried out to fit out as municipal rural accommodation.

Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Interior Photography, Wood, Handrail, Balcony
© Milena Villalba

The wall boxes of the complex are consolidated, and the deteriorated slabs are replaced by an interior structure of wooden floors and walls, which, at the same time, configure the rooms, ambiance, and finishes.

Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña - Image 12 of 25
© Milena Villalba

Project location

Address:Portell de Morella, Spain

About this office
Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña
Cite: "Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña" 14 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030796/abbey-house-restoration-and-rehabilitation-antonio-garcia-blay-y-jose-antonio-ruiz-suana> ISSN 0719-8884

