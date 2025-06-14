Abbey House Restoration and Rehabilitation / Antonio Garcia Blay y Jose Antonio Ruiz Suaña

+ 20

Category: Restoration, Renovation

City: Portell de Morella

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The castle of Portell de Morella features, within its complex, the old parish house: a small domestic structure with an attached area adjacent to one of its towers.

Abandoned for decades, it was in a state of disrepair that required structural consolidation. Subsequently, part of the building was removed, and a courtyard was opened up to give autonomy to the tower and wall, allowing them to recover their defensive character. This courtyard provides lighting and ventilation and incorporates vertical circulation between the different levels of the building.

The exterior of the complex preserves the vernacular character and urban environment before the intervention. In the interior, work was carried out to fit out as municipal rural accommodation.

The wall boxes of the complex are consolidated, and the deteriorated slabs are replaced by an interior structure of wooden floors and walls, which, at the same time, configure the rooms, ambiance, and finishes.