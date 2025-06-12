Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Chile
  5. Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography, WoodMumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior PhotographyMumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 4 of 42Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 5 of 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Puerto Octay, Chile
  • Architects: DRAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Glasstech, Hilam, INGEPANEL, Topwood
  • Lead Architects: Nicolás del Río, Felipe Camus
  • Category: Museum
  • Collaborators: Daniela Farias, Fernanda Urquiza, Matías Rivera, Begoña Von Marees, Antonia Witto, Ane Gilo, Victoria Fuchslocher, Josephine Walbaum, Camila Mendoza, Florencia Barrera
  • Construction: Luis Márquez
  • Structural Engineering: Enzo Valladares
  • Engineering: VPA Ingenieros
  • City: Puerto Octay
  • Country: Chile
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design a museum to house the country’s largest collection of antique motorcycles, prior to the corporate dominance of the scene in the 1970s.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Marcos Zegers

The selected site is a large plot on the outskirts of the small city of Puerto Octay, adjacent to the Cardenal Samoré border crossing into Argentina and part of the famous Pan-American Highway, linking Alaska to Tierra del Fuego--well-known, and romanticized by motorcycle enthusiasts.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 18 of 42
© Marcos Zegers

The client requested a building rooted in local tradition, inheriting the legacy of the German colonization of southern Chile in the mid-19th century. It needed to be large enough to exhibit motorcycles as freely as possible, while also responding to the site’s scenic qualities, with rolling  hills descending towards Lake Llanquihue under the imposing presence of Osorno Volcano.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 33 of 42
Plan - First Floor

We addressed these main variables through a wooden building consisting of a *piano nobile* with an open-plan exhibition space and an access floor containing the services, including a small cafeteria and a shop.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 17 of 42
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 4 of 42
© Marcos Zegers

The *noble floor* comprises three staggered wooden pavilions made of CNC-machined laminated *pino insigne*--the most common fir in the country--elevated on a stepped concrete plinth against the slope, with views of Lake Llanquihue and Osorno Volcano.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Marcos Zegers

For the exterior cladding, we used the same *pino insigne*, thermally treated to significantly enhance its weather resistance--a wooden building clad in wood, just as tradition dictates.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 6 of 42
© Marcos Zegers

The three overlapping volumes segment the exhibition hall without dividing it, allowing pauses in the exhibition narrative. The spatial proposal of the fragmented yet uninterrupted *noble floor* emerged as a response to the type of exhibition the museum would have: hundreds of motorcycles, each with its own story and interest, yet interconnected through multiple perspectives within the same curatorial script. The displaced naves create the necessary pauses in the narrative, easing visitor fatigue and extending their attention span.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 26 of 42
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 28 of 42
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 35 of 42
Section - AA

Each pavilion consists of a pair of weaved wooden beams, turning each roof plane into a rigid diaphragm, connected to its neighbor through steel rings disguised as skylights. Light enters the building through a purely structural exercise inherent to its essential architectural resolution.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 21 of 42
© Marcos Zegers
Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 19 of 42
© Marcos Zegers

This connection between diaphragms is rigid enough to eliminate the need for additional structural linking elements that could compromise the exhibition’s aerial possibilities, such as motorcycle piles or totems.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Marcos Zegers

While prefabrication using CNC-machined wooden kits represents the cutting edge of timber construction in Chile, the true technological advancement lies in replacing the highly complex gussets and metal flanges used to join the roof diaphragms with the diagonal columns of the building’s longitudinal axis with only a few Rothoblaas engineered screws. The applied technology in these small yet significant metal elements encapsulates the distance between us as a society and the first German settlers--and the tradition they originated.

Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA - Image 30 of 42
© Marcos Zegers

Project location

Address:Puerto Octay, Chile

DRAA
Wood

Cite: "Mumo Museum Of Motorcycles / DRAA" [Mumo, Museo de motocicletas / DRAA] 12 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030778/mumo-museum-of-motorcycles-draa> ISSN 0719-8884

