RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Houses • Béccar, Argentina Architects: Guayra, Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2023 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carpeal , Ilva , Quadri , Silla

Lead Architect: Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Norberto Nenninger, Paola Salaberri

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Mateo Mainardi, Carolina Recondo, Valentina Lis

Structural Engineeing: Estudio Alfie

Sanitary Installations Advisor: Alfredo Aguilar

City: Béccar

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Casa RoMa is based on a typical premise of two clients, Rocío and Mariano, of how to achieve spacious spaces with a small square footage. With this objective, they explored a compact house where, through a small footprint, they maximized the size of the surrounding garden.