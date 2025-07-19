RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

+ 24

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Mateo Mainardi, Carolina Recondo, Valentina Lis

Structural Engineeing: Estudio Alfie

Sanitary Installations Advisor: Alfredo Aguilar

City: Béccar

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Casa RoMa is based on a typical premise of two clients, Rocío and Mariano, of how to achieve spacious spaces with a small square footage. With this objective, they explored a compact house where, through a small footprint, they maximized the size of the surrounding garden.