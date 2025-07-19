Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Save

RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - Image 2 of 29RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - Image 3 of 29RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - Interior Photography, Dining room, Concrete, CourtyardRoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - Interior Photography, WoodRoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Béccar, Argentina
  • Architects: Guayra, Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carpeal, Ilva, Quadri, Silla
  • Lead Architect: Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Norberto Nenninger, Paola Salaberri
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Mateo Mainardi, Carolina Recondo, Valentina Lis
  • Structural Engineeing: Estudio Alfie
  • Sanitary Installations Advisor: Alfredo Aguilar
  • City: Béccar
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez - Image 2 of 29
© Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Text description provided by the architects. Casa RoMa is based on a typical premise of two clients, Rocío and Mariano, of how to achieve spacious spaces with a small square footage. With this objective, they explored a compact house where, through a small footprint, they maximized the size of the surrounding garden.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
Office
Ignacio Bóscolo
Office
Guayra
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez" [Casa RoMa / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez + Ignacio Bóscolo + Guayra] 19 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030775/casa-roma-pedro-ignacio-yanez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags