RoMa House / Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Architects: Guayra, Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
- Area: 2023 m²
Manufacturers: Carpeal, Ilva, Quadri, Silla
Lead Architect: Ignacio Bóscolo, Pedro Ignacio Yáñez, Norberto Nenninger, Paola Salaberri
Text description provided by the architects. Casa RoMa is based on a typical premise of two clients, Rocío and Mariano, of how to achieve spacious spaces with a small square footage. With this objective, they explored a compact house where, through a small footprint, they maximized the size of the surrounding garden.