Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter

Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter

Save

Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyVilla Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Image 3 of 19Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam, ChairVilla Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyVilla Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Fornebu, Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The project addresses a program for a primary residence with a swimming pool and tennis court on the Snarøya Peninsula, in a maritime setting near the city of Oslo. The site is an elongated plot, extending from the adjacent parcel, with very defined zoning regulations. First, due to local regulations, the demolished pre-existing house is taken as the reference distance from the new house to the coast. Second, because of rising sea levels and strong winds, it was decided to elevate the house above sea level.

Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Image 3 of 19
© Mariela Apollonio

The program is organized in an "L" shape, parallel to the northeastern side of the plot, orienting the living areas and bedrooms toward the views and capturing the evening sunlight. This configuration accommodates the swimming pool and tennis court on different levels of the terrain. The concave side of the volume, facing the pool, creates an entrance atrium, while the service areas are discreetly aligned along the neighboring boundary. The upper floor contains the private sleeping areas.

Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Mariela Apollonio

The structure of the house is timber-framed, with a concrete plinth, a zinc-clad façade, and an interior finished in stained oak. Care was taken to ensure the transition between these materials is as abstract and non-hierarchical as possible. The design works with the concept of the module (structurally 3.60 x 3.60 meters and 1.20 meters in facade width) to resolve the program and imbue the house with abstract qualities, taking advantage of its location in a privileged landscape.

Save this picture!
Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
R21 Arkitekter
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Villa Bruksveien / R21 Arkitekter" 04 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030773/villa-bruksveien-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags