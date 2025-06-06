Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép

Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép

Save

Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairHong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairHong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, GlassHong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 5 of 24Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Thành phố Đà Lạt, Vietnam
  • Architects: xưởng xép
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Lam Bao
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Lead Team: Lam Bao
  • Design Team: Lam Bao, Meihy, Nguyen Anh Dung, khongphainhan, Trong Nhan, Devon, Kim Nhat Thanh, Nai, Châu Thảo Vy
  • City: Thành phố Đà Lạt
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 17 of 24
Courtesy of xưởng xép

Text description provided by the architects. We've always found renovation projects compelling—opportunities to reexamine existing structures within the urban fabric and breathe new life into them. This project involves a four-story townhouse, built with a concrete frame that is typical across many Vietnamese cities. Instead of demolishing and starting from zero, we chose to work with the existing structure, acknowledging its potential and giving it a chance to evolve with its own sense of character.

Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 22 of 24
Elevation

Our first design strategy focused on the facade, the primary identity of the building. We restructured the elevation to break away from the rigid rhythm of the existing window system. A new composition of glass openings and pivoting panels was introduced to establish a more open, engaging dialogue with the surrounding urban context, introducing lightness, variation, and spatial connection.

Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
Courtesy of xưởng xép
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass
Courtesy of xưởng xép
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room
Courtesy of xưởng xép
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 20 of 24
Floor Plan Level 1
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
Courtesy of xưởng xép
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
Courtesy of xưởng xép

Material choices were also key to the architectural approach. Drawing inspiration from the distinctive red basalt soil of the Central Highlands, where the project is located, the primary finish adopts a texture and hue that resonates with the regional landscape. This material palette not only grounds the building in its local context but also aligns with the brand narrative of Hồng Trà Hòa Bình, which seeks to celebrate the cultural and environmental identity of the highlands.

Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 5 of 24
Courtesy of xưởng xép
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Image 21 of 24
Floor Plan Level 3
Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of xưởng xép

At the rooftop level, the design takes a contrasting turn. Circular forms are introduced to soften the massing and differentiate the upper floor from the orthogonal geometry below. A lightweight translucent canopy filters natural light while remaining open to the elements, maintaining a subtle connection to the area's frequent highland rains, which shape both climate and culture.

Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of xưởng xép

Overall, the project aims for a balance between preservation and transformation. The architecture doesn't overwrite the old, but rather reorganizes and refines it, allowing familiar structures to adapt to new functions and reflect a renewed sense of purpose.

Save this picture!
Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of xưởng xép

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bui Thi Xuan, Ward 2, Thành phố Đà Lạt, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
xưởng xép
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Hong Tra Hoa Binh Bui Thi Xuan Cafe / xưởng xép" 06 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030747/hong-tra-hoa-binh-bui-thi-xuan-cafe-xuong-xep> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags