World
May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Yeoju-si, South Korea
  Architects: SPACE DOT
  Area: 330
  Year: 2022
  Lead Architects: Seungwon Lee, Kyung Il Kim
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

Cafe MAYDAY: A Space for Rest and Nature in Taepyeong-ri, Yeoju – Taepyeong-ri in Yeoju is a village where, in the past, scholars traveling to Hanyang for the national civil service examination would pause to rest from their arduous journey. It is a place imbued with calm and peaceful energy—true to its name, which means "great peace."

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

There, a long, quiet, and majestic wall can be seen from afar. As one approaches and looks up, the wall resembles that of a stately mansion —firm and restrained in its material character. The sky that emerges between the walls frames a canvas of blue skies, drifting clouds, and light, as if painted by nature itself.

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SPACE DOT
Site Plan
Site Plan
May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Image 8 of 31
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

At the end of the path that runs along this tall wall stands a cedar tree named Owolyi, a symbolic centerpiece that encapsulates the form and meaning of Cafe MAYDAY. With two branches extending skyward from a single trunk, the tree appears to embrace the sky. Inspired by this form—and the client's wish to offer a space of complete rest—the architecture was designed to echo its shape. Positioned at the highest point of the village, the space invites visitors to look out over nature and reconnect with the...

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Image 7 of 31
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

The site sits near the trailhead of Daemyeongsan Mountain and bears marks of disrupted topography from development. To conceal the contrasting retaining soil, Building A was arranged to house the kitchen and staff areas, while Building B —with windows on all four sides— opens up to the ridgeline of the mountain, offering generous views. The interiors are finished with stone and wood, materials once native to the land, as a gesture of homage to the lost nature of the site.

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Image 23 of 31
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

Tranquil pools of water placed on either side of the building reflect the ever-changing sky, capturing the shifting colors of time and wind across their surface. A large window beneath the grand roof fully frames the sky and scenery of Taepyeong-ri, while lower side windows bring in natural light that transforms with the seasons. The soft warmth of wood, combined with white spatial voids, creates a soothing and serene atmosphere.

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Interior Photography
Courtesy of SPACE DOT
May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, Chair
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

The name "Mayday" carries multiple meanings: the gentle warmth of a spring day in May; Labor Day, a symbol of rest; and the French distress call M'aider, meaning "Help me." Cafe MAYDAY weaves these layers of meaning together—the symbolic essence of the word, the contextual nature of Taepyeong-ri, and the brand's identity as a haven for peace and repose.

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
Courtesy of SPACE DOT
May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass
Courtesy of SPACE DOT
Building A Floor Plan
Building A Floor Plan
May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

With trees, sunlight, and sky just beyond the window, the cafe evokes the feeling of a small retreat in the forest. It is our hope that all who visit will step away from the noise and rush of urban life and find renewal in the quiet, slow rhythm of this space.

May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of SPACE DOT

Project location

Address: 351-4, Taepyeong-ri, Yeoju-si, South Korea

About this office
SPACE DOT
Office

