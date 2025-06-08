May Day Cafe / SPACE DOT

+ 26

Category: Coffee Shop

Lead Team: Seungwon Lee, Kyung Il Kim

City: Yeoju-si

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Cafe MAYDAY: A Space for Rest and Nature in Taepyeong-ri, Yeoju – Taepyeong-ri in Yeoju is a village where, in the past, scholars traveling to Hanyang for the national civil service examination would pause to rest from their arduous journey. It is a place imbued with calm and peaceful energy—true to its name, which means "great peace."

There, a long, quiet, and majestic wall can be seen from afar. As one approaches and looks up, the wall resembles that of a stately mansion —firm and restrained in its material character. The sky that emerges between the walls frames a canvas of blue skies, drifting clouds, and light, as if painted by nature itself.

At the end of the path that runs along this tall wall stands a cedar tree named Owolyi, a symbolic centerpiece that encapsulates the form and meaning of Cafe MAYDAY. With two branches extending skyward from a single trunk, the tree appears to embrace the sky. Inspired by this form—and the client's wish to offer a space of complete rest—the architecture was designed to echo its shape. Positioned at the highest point of the village, the space invites visitors to look out over nature and reconnect with the...

The site sits near the trailhead of Daemyeongsan Mountain and bears marks of disrupted topography from development. To conceal the contrasting retaining soil, Building A was arranged to house the kitchen and staff areas, while Building B —with windows on all four sides— opens up to the ridgeline of the mountain, offering generous views. The interiors are finished with stone and wood, materials once native to the land, as a gesture of homage to the lost nature of the site.

Tranquil pools of water placed on either side of the building reflect the ever-changing sky, capturing the shifting colors of time and wind across their surface. A large window beneath the grand roof fully frames the sky and scenery of Taepyeong-ri, while lower side windows bring in natural light that transforms with the seasons. The soft warmth of wood, combined with white spatial voids, creates a soothing and serene atmosphere.

The name "Mayday" carries multiple meanings: the gentle warmth of a spring day in May; Labor Day, a symbol of rest; and the French distress call M'aider, meaning "Help me." Cafe MAYDAY weaves these layers of meaning together—the symbolic essence of the word, the contextual nature of Taepyeong-ri, and the brand's identity as a haven for peace and repose.

With trees, sunlight, and sky just beyond the window, the cafe evokes the feeling of a small retreat in the forest. It is our hope that all who visit will step away from the noise and rush of urban life and find renewal in the quiet, slow rhythm of this space.