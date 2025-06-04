As-Salam Mosque / Archeground Ltd.

+ 24

Category: Mosque

Lead Team: Ar. Lutfullahil Majid

Design Team: Ar. Md Mahmudul Islam, Ar. Mobarak Hossaine, Ar. Shahadat Shakil

City: Ramgati Upazila

Country: Bangladesh

Sacred Geometry in the Tropics – In the quiet, rural setting of Ramgoti in Lakshmipur, Bangladesh, the As-Salam Jame Mosque stands as a modest yet meaningful gesture—an architectural offering that reflects the spiritual aspirations of a community while responding to the challenges of climate and context. Rather than seeking grandeur, the design is shaped by empathy, vernacular knowledge, and a deep understanding of place.

The project draws inspiration from the traditional Bengali homestead, where raised plinths, formed from pond-excavated earth, protect homes from seasonal flooding. In the same spirit, the mosque is built on a similar plinth, grounding the architecture in local resilience and elevating both structure and spirit. The mosque consists of two prayer halls: the West Hall, a single-storey space for daily prayers, and the East Hall, a double-height volume used during Jummah, Eid, and for Maqtab (religious education). These spaces are connected by a peaceful archway with water basins on either side, offering not only cooling comfort but also a symbolic reminder of purity and reflection.

Responding to the tropical climate, the mosque uses passive design strategies in place of mechanical systems. There are no traditional windows. Instead, perforated brick jali screens and vertical fins bring in filtered light and air, creating a gentle play of shadow across the prayer halls throughout the day. High ceilings and a sculpted roof promote natural ventilation, encouraging warm air to rise and exit while maintaining a serene and breathable interior. The roof, treated as a "fifth elevation," becomes a subtle design feature that channels light and enhances the spiritual ambiance.

The materials used are local and handmade, including solid bricks, intricately detailed jalis, and brick chip mosaic floors. These choices celebrate the craftsmanship of local builders and ensure long-term durability with minimal maintenance. By avoiding high-energy industrial materials, the design remains environmentally sensitive and affordable, prioritizing context over excess.

Beyond its architectural qualities, the mosque has grown into a community-centered space. Its welcoming environment and thoughtful design have attracted not only worshippers, but also visitors from surrounding regions. Informal markets have organically developed along the adjacent road, creating small-scale economic opportunities for local vendors. A Hafezia Madrasa is integrated into the site, with future plans for additional educational programs, particularly for girls, reinforcing the mosque's broader social role.

The As-Salam Jame Mosque does not attempt to make a bold statement. Instead, it quietly demonstrates how architecture, when rooted in local knowledge and guided by care, can respond to environmental realities, serve collective needs, and uplift a community. Through its humble materials, passive strategies, and inclusive vision, the mosque offers a meaningful example of contemporary religious architecture in Bangladesh—grounded in heritage, open to the future.