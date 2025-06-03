Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Georgia
  Birdsnest House / TIMM

Birdsnest House / TIMM

Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBirdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodBirdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailBirdsnest House / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyBirdsnest House / TIMM - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: TIMM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  123
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigoriy Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TON, Luise Poulsen
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: TIMM
  • City: Tbilisi
  • Country: Georgia
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. TIMM Architecture has transformed an old attic into a bright contemporary apartment, offering vistas of the historic town on one side and framing the majestic mountain on the other. The interior scenography is characterized by a pristine white palette, which guides visitors towards the focal point: a wooden-clad dining area that serves as a visual frame to the outside world.

Birdsnest House / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Image 17 of 21
Axonometric View - Ground Floor
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Door
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Located in the Mtatsminda district, a historic area of Tbilisi near the lower station of the funicular, this attic occupies the space above a 19th-century historical building. The owner of the attic is a descendant of one of the original residents of the house, showing particular personal care and interest in the construction details that narrate the story of the building's evolution and the surrounding area. Inspired by the picturesque vistas from the attic, reminiscent of the evocative artwork of renowned Georgian painter Elene Akhvlediani, the apartment's design concept revolves around three distinct atmospheric zones: the entry, the living room, and the dining room.

Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Image 19 of 21
Axonometric View - 1st Floor
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

A key design challenge was seamlessly integrating the staircase leading to the living area. This was resolved with a suspended perforated steel wall, visually inviting guests to ascend while maintaining a sense of openness and transparency. The living room in the 21st century serves as a secondary space for casual recreation rather than the primary living area, as was typical in the 20th century. Therefore, it has been deliberately designed to be as neutral as possible, emphasizing the framing of the dining area.

Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Image 21 of 21
Section
Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

The dining area represents the core space of the apartment, showcasing exquisite wood craftsmanship in both the finishes and the bespoke furniture, such as the custom-designed table by TIMM. The window, framing the sweeping panoramic view, is artfully treated to evoke the essence of a painting, while a heated seating area below cultivates a warm and inviting atmosphere, embodying the Scandinavian concept of "Hygge."

Birdsnest House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Project gallery

Top #Tags