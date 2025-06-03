Birdsnest House / TIMM

+ 16

Houses • Tbilisi, Georgia Architects: TIMM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 123 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project TON Luise Poulsen Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Design Team: TIMM

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. TIMM Architecture has transformed an old attic into a bright contemporary apartment, offering vistas of the historic town on one side and framing the majestic mountain on the other. The interior scenography is characterized by a pristine white palette, which guides visitors towards the focal point: a wooden-clad dining area that serves as a visual frame to the outside world.

Located in the Mtatsminda district, a historic area of Tbilisi near the lower station of the funicular, this attic occupies the space above a 19th-century historical building. The owner of the attic is a descendant of one of the original residents of the house, showing particular personal care and interest in the construction details that narrate the story of the building's evolution and the surrounding area. Inspired by the picturesque vistas from the attic, reminiscent of the evocative artwork of renowned Georgian painter Elene Akhvlediani, the apartment's design concept revolves around three distinct atmospheric zones: the entry, the living room, and the dining room.

A key design challenge was seamlessly integrating the staircase leading to the living area. This was resolved with a suspended perforated steel wall, visually inviting guests to ascend while maintaining a sense of openness and transparency. The living room in the 21st century serves as a secondary space for casual recreation rather than the primary living area, as was typical in the 20th century. Therefore, it has been deliberately designed to be as neutral as possible, emphasizing the framing of the dining area.

The dining area represents the core space of the apartment, showcasing exquisite wood craftsmanship in both the finishes and the bespoke furniture, such as the custom-designed table by TIMM. The window, framing the sweeping panoramic view, is artfully treated to evoke the essence of a painting, while a heated seating area below cultivates a warm and inviting atmosphere, embodying the Scandinavian concept of "Hygge."