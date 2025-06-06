Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr

+ 5

The new workplace for Hardie Grant is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms. With accents of colour and an expansive layout with pockets of pause, Carr's interior design is a step back to the fundamentals of human experience while reflecting the evolution of Hardie Grant's diverse print and digital legacy.

A space of warmth, colour, and creation was the brief set by the beloved Australian media and publishing company for Carr. Signifying a moment of change, as opposed to the progression of the status quo, the new workplace represents all arms of Hardie Grant equally and reflects the diverse creatives that call it home. Bringing together the old and the new, Carr's design weaves together Hardie Grant's publishing, digital media, and marketing arms into a cohesive, yet sophisticated space, reflecting the Hardie Grant of today and beyond.

Carr was appointed by Hardie Grant during the building selection phase. After a series of strategic briefing sessions, the client ultimately chose T3 Collingwood, a 15-level mass timber commercial building located in inner-city Melbourne. Working within a rich envelope, Carr's interior design approach was to minimise intervention and amplify the vibrant character of both the client and building. Associate Director Catherine Key shares, "As a suburb, Collingwood reflects the lively and eclectic personality of Hardie Grant and its people. The workplace must welcome –not alienate– visitors coming through the space, like authors to digital collaborators. It needed to be both homely and inspiring to accelerate the growth of ideas."

Upon entering, visitors are met by a vibrant, open arrival where guests are immediately encouraged to peruse through a book and make themselves at home among the soft and familiar furnishings. The low profile of the furniture and joinery, and the considered alignment of the built environment, allow the panoramic views of the location and natural light to flood the space, highlighting the expanded urban context of Collingwood. This moment serves as an instantaneous immersion into Hardie Grant's media heritage and sets the tone of what's to come. The arrival experience also blends with the staff breakout and dining spaces, further stimulating activity and cross-pollination.

Acting as a transition point, a library archive lines the corridor leading into the client-focused meeting rooms. Originally concealed in the old workplace, this new archive is both a sentimental and strategic tribute to the client, saluting Hardie Grant's legacy in print media. Now an active part of the team's daily workflow, the archive also encourages creative and collaborative engagement near the breakout spaces. A warm neutral base palette allows the more tactile elements, such as the textural rugs, and raw materiality to add variation and depth while allowing the curated print media to stand out. Raw MDF bookshelves, cork flooring, and a clay-like hues in the joinery reinforce the expression of the timber structure and the unique terracotta colour of the façade. "The design provides the opportunity for moments of discovery," explains Interior Designer Kirby Humphries. "Accents of colour against the neutral base palette are scattered throughout, providing points of interest to playfully guide staff and visitors around the workplace."

To accommodate a range of working styles, the floor plan includes versatile meeting rooms and quiet zones spread across the space. These focus areas are crucial for Hardie Grant's editorial team, providing a quiet respite from the bustling office environment. Residential-style furniture continues to permeate throughout the workplace, reinforcing a sense of belonging and ease for both staff and visitors. Modular joinery units also offer the flexibility to be reconfigured, making it easier to adjust for future preferences. Vivid, charming and energising – Carr's workplace design captures Hardie Grant's distinctive character and its enduring presence as one of Australia's leading independent publishers.