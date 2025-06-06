Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr

Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr

Save

Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingHardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Image 5 of 10Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Collingwood, Australia
  • Architects: Carr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1357
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Blachford
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tom Blachford

The new workplace for Hardie Grant is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms. With accents of colour and an expansive layout with pockets of pause, Carr's interior design is a step back to the fundamentals of human experience while reflecting the evolution of Hardie Grant's diverse print and digital legacy.

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Tom Blachford

A space of warmth, colour, and creation was the brief set by the beloved Australian media and publishing company for Carr. Signifying a moment of change, as opposed to the progression of the status quo, the new workplace represents all arms of Hardie Grant equally and reflects the diverse creatives that call it home. Bringing together the old and the new, Carr's design weaves together Hardie Grant's publishing, digital media, and marketing arms into a cohesive, yet sophisticated space, reflecting the Hardie Grant of today and beyond.

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Tom Blachford

Carr was appointed by Hardie Grant during the building selection phase. After a series of strategic briefing sessions, the client ultimately chose T3 Collingwood, a 15-level mass timber commercial building located in inner-city Melbourne. Working within a rich envelope, Carr's interior design approach was to minimise intervention and amplify the vibrant character of both the client and building. Associate Director Catherine Key shares, "As a suburb, Collingwood reflects the lively and eclectic personality of Hardie Grant and its people. The workplace must welcome –not alienate– visitors coming through the space, like authors to digital collaborators. It needed to be both homely and inspiring to accelerate the growth of ideas."

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Image 5 of 10
© Tom Blachford

Upon entering, visitors are met by a vibrant, open arrival where guests are immediately encouraged to peruse through a book and make themselves at home among the soft and familiar furnishings. The low profile of the furniture and joinery, and the considered alignment of the built environment, allow the panoramic views of the location and natural light to flood the space, highlighting the expanded urban context of Collingwood. This moment serves as an instantaneous immersion into Hardie Grant's media heritage and sets the tone of what's to come. The arrival experience also blends with the staff breakout and dining spaces, further stimulating activity and cross-pollination.

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Tom Blachford

Acting as a transition point, a library archive lines the corridor leading into the client-focused meeting rooms. Originally concealed in the old workplace, this new archive is both a sentimental and strategic tribute to the client, saluting Hardie Grant's legacy in print media. Now an active part of the team's daily workflow, the archive also encourages creative and collaborative engagement near the breakout spaces. A warm neutral base palette allows the more tactile elements, such as the textural rugs, and raw materiality to add variation and depth while allowing the curated print media to stand out. Raw MDF bookshelves, cork flooring, and a clay-like hues in the joinery reinforce the expression of the timber structure and the unique terracotta colour of the façade. "The design provides the opportunity for moments of discovery," explains Interior Designer Kirby Humphries. "Accents of colour against the neutral base palette are scattered throughout, providing points of interest to playfully guide staff and visitors around the workplace."

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Image 10 of 10
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Image 7 of 10
© Tom Blachford

To accommodate a range of working styles, the floor plan includes versatile meeting rooms and quiet zones spread across the space. These focus areas are crucial for Hardie Grant's editorial team, providing a quiet respite from the bustling office environment. Residential-style furniture continues to permeate throughout the workplace, reinforcing a sense of belonging and ease for both staff and visitors. Modular joinery units also offer the flexibility to be reconfigured, making it easier to adjust for future preferences. Vivid, charming and energising – Carr's workplace design captures Hardie Grant's distinctive character and its enduring presence as one of Australia's leading independent publishers.

Save this picture!
Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr - Image 9 of 10
© Tom Blachford

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:36 Wellington Street Collingwood, Australia / Country: Wurundjeri

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carr
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Hardie Grant Workplace / Carr" 06 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030706/hardie-grant-workplace-carr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags