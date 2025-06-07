Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo

+ 35

Category: Office Buildings

Lead Team: Douglas Tolaine, Marcia Rozetti, Claudia Lessa, Fatima Oliveira

Design Team: Gabriel Freitas, Fernando Afonso, Daniel Falcão, Mariana Vico, Engelbert Bertoni, Guilherme Ramalho, Henrique Bustamante

General Constructing: Barbara Construtora

Architecture Offices: Giro Arquitetura

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva is home to the most prestigious addresses in Brazilian design, where big names in furniture and interior design set up their headquarters and welcome design enthusiasts daily, connecting the financial hubs of Avenida Paulista and Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima. In 2025, this star-studded address will gain yet another example of design excellence, this time an icon of contemporary architecture developed by Perkins&Will, Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate.

The neighborhood is a high-end residential area, marked by a series of restrictions on the height and typology of buildings. In other words, designing at this address means being aware of the enormous responsibility of interacting with the surrounding area, taking advantage of this very special opportunity to contribute to the development of a strategic and inspiring area of the city.

The single-occupancy building is composed of two floors resting on a permeable ground floor, with concrete pilotis and glass panels that reinforce the connection between the interior and exterior, elegant design and abundant landscaping. The large slabs – free of structural interruptions – offer flexibility for occupation and interaction with the vegetation that surrounds the building, without giving up privacy, guaranteed by the Corten steel brise-soleils, which also mark the limit with the sidewalk, in a composition complemented by the soft stone walls, which lend organicity (and Brazilianness) to the timeless volume.

The distinctive metal elements dictate the rhythm of the façade, with alternating vertical lines that protect the generous windows, always ready to flood the spaces with natural light. The landscaping enhances the garden, echoing the beauty and tranquility that greenery can provide to the urban environment.

"Developing a corporate boutique in such an iconic location is a tremendous opportunity to redevelop and give new meaning and purpose to a corner lot. Our proposal is to integrate the Jardins neighborhood into the building, as if the development had always existed. We seek to combine the comfort, scale and identity of the surrounding homes with a unique design that values nature in an exuberant and singular symbiosis, meeting the needs of a society in constant evolution," shares Douglas Tolaine, creative leader and design director at Perkins&Will São Paulo.

This corporate project challenges the outdated notion that office buildings must be imposing, mirrored structures. What makes it particularly appealing is the way it embraces its surroundings — respecting the existing urban fabric and integrating deeply into the local landscape, creating a harmonious and solid presence in the city.