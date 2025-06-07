Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo

Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo

Save

Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 2 of 40Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 3 of 40Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 4 of 40Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior PhotographyGabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Perkins&Will São Paulo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Mascaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Protecnica, Stone, Sulmetais
  • Lead Architects: Douglas Tolaine
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Lead Team: Douglas Tolaine, Marcia Rozetti, Claudia Lessa, Fatima Oliveira
  • Design Team: Gabriel Freitas, Fernando Afonso, Daniel Falcão, Mariana Vico, Engelbert Bertoni, Guilherme Ramalho, Henrique Bustamante
  • General Constructing: Barbara Construtora
  • Architecture Offices: Giro Arquitetura
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 23 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva is home to the most prestigious addresses in Brazilian design, where big names in furniture and interior design set up their headquarters and welcome design enthusiasts daily, connecting the financial hubs of Avenida Paulista and Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima. In 2025, this star-studded address will gain yet another example of design excellence, this time an icon of contemporary architecture developed by Perkins&Will, Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 9 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro

The neighborhood is a high-end residential area, marked by a series of restrictions on the height and typology of buildings. In other words, designing at this address means being aware of the enormous responsibility of interacting with the surrounding area, taking advantage of this very special opportunity to contribute to the development of a strategic and inspiring area of the city.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 7 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 33 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 8 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro

The single-occupancy building is composed of two floors resting on a permeable ground floor, with concrete pilotis and glass panels that reinforce the connection between the interior and exterior, elegant design and abundant landscaping. The large slabs – free of structural interruptions – offer flexibility for occupation and interaction with the vegetation that surrounds the building, without giving up privacy, guaranteed by the Corten steel brise-soleils, which also mark the limit with the sidewalk, in a composition complemented by the soft stone walls, which lend organicity (and Brazilianness) to the timeless volume.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 34 of 40
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 22 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro

The distinctive metal elements dictate the rhythm of the façade, with alternating vertical lines that protect the generous windows, always ready to flood the spaces with natural light. The landscaping enhances the garden, echoing the beauty and tranquility that greenery can provide to the urban environment.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 31 of 40
Sketch

"Developing a corporate boutique in such an iconic location is a tremendous opportunity to redevelop and give new meaning and purpose to a corner lot. Our proposal is to integrate the Jardins neighborhood into the building, as if the development had always existed. We seek to combine the comfort, scale and identity of the surrounding homes with a unique design that values nature in an exuberant and singular symbiosis, meeting the needs of a society in constant evolution," shares Douglas Tolaine, creative leader and design director at Perkins&Will São Paulo.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 4 of 40
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Image 29 of 40
Diagrams

This corporate project challenges the outdated notion that office buildings must be imposing, mirrored structures. What makes it particularly appealing is the way it embraces its surroundings — respecting the existing urban fabric and integrating deeply into the local landscape, creating a harmonious and solid presence in the city.

Save this picture!
Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Mascaro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jardim America, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perkins&Will São Paulo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate / Perkins&Will São Paulo" 07 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030666/gabriel-faria-lima-corporate-perkins-and-will-sao-paulo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags