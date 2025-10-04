Water Park Aqualagon / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ferrier Marchetti Studio

A Landmark - The direction of the winds and the path of the sun have determined the floor plan for our project. Protected from cold north-easterly winter winds, nestling up to the forest, the aquatic park opens towards the west to make the most of cool breezes in warm weather. Looking out to the south-west, the aquatic park is bathed in light throughout the year. It is oriented so as to receive as much sunlight as possible in winter, while protecting itself from excessive exposure to the sun through its terraces in summer. Like an origami sculpture, our proposal for the aquatic park resembles an unfolding landscape, culminating at around 35m: it is a built landscape, rising into the sky. The structure is visible from the surrounding area - it becomes a point of reference and a symbol of Villages Nature. This new type of landmark contrasts with the relatively flat topography. It is not an element that has been imposed on the landscape, but an extension of the landscape itself.