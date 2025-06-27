Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United Kingdom
  5. National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects

National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects

Save

National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete, GlassNational Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Column, ConcreteNational Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassNational Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - Exterior PhotographyNational Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gallery, Refurbishment
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Selldorf Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edmund Sumner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ecophon, FAAC, Guardian, John Planck, Knauf, Lucent Lighting, Precision Lighting, Raphael, Schüco, Selo, Thrislington Cubicles, Wicona
  • Design Team: Anabel Selldorf, Alasdair Travers, Jon Wright
  • Lead Team: Sarah Younger, Paul Grey
  • Lead Architecture Office: Selldorf Architects
  • Architecture Offices: Purcell
  • Landscape Architecture: Vogt
  • Project Management: NG200 Project, Gardiner & Theobold
  • General Constructing: Sir Robert McAlpine, Blue Sky Building
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: L'Observatoire International
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects - Exterior Photography
© Edmund Sumner

"We all miss out when anyone thinks that the National Gallery is not for them. Selldorf Architects' thoughtful interventions make the Gallery entrance lighter, more welcoming, and more visible as a public space. We hope many visitors may step inside for the first time, and those who have come before can experience a different start to their visit and view of our collection." - Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery. The National Gallery's new main entrance opens to the public on May 10th. Designed by Selldorf Architects, a New York practice led by Annabelle Selldorf, in close collaboration with Purcell heritage architects, it is a key element in the £85m NG200 Welcome building programme initiated to mark the National Gallery's 200th anniversary. It will enable the Gallery to receive its millions of annual visitors, substantially increased from when the Sainsbury Wing was first conceived. The renovated Sainsbury Wing will improve access for all while enhancing the public realm in Trafalgar Square. Security measures at the Sainsbury Wing will be unobtrusive and wayfinding intuitive. The project includes a spacious café, restaurant, and bookshop.

Content Loader
About this office
Selldorf Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentUnited Kingdom
Cite: "National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects" 27 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030641/national-gallery-selldorf-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags