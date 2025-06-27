National Portrait Gallery Sainsbury Wing / Selldorf Architects

+ 27

Gallery, Refurbishment • United Kingdom Architects: Selldorf Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Edmund Sumner

Category: Gallery, Refurbishment

Design Team: Anabel Selldorf, Alasdair Travers, Jon Wright

Lead Team: Sarah Younger, Paul Grey

Lead Architecture Office: Selldorf Architects

Country: United Kingdom

"We all miss out when anyone thinks that the National Gallery is not for them. Selldorf Architects' thoughtful interventions make the Gallery entrance lighter, more welcoming, and more visible as a public space. We hope many visitors may step inside for the first time, and those who have come before can experience a different start to their visit and view of our collection." - Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery. The National Gallery's new main entrance opens to the public on May 10th. Designed by Selldorf Architects, a New York practice led by Annabelle Selldorf, in close collaboration with Purcell heritage architects, it is a key element in the £85m NG200 Welcome building programme initiated to mark the National Gallery's 200th anniversary. It will enable the Gallery to receive its millions of annual visitors, substantially increased from when the Sainsbury Wing was first conceived. The renovated Sainsbury Wing will improve access for all while enhancing the public realm in Trafalgar Square. Security measures at the Sainsbury Wing will be unobtrusive and wayfinding intuitive. The project includes a spacious café, restaurant, and bookshop.