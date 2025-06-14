Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, DeckHouse CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 21 of 36House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibiuna, Brazil
House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 4 of 36
© Tuca Reinés

Text description provided by the architects. House CF, designed by Sandra Sayeg, was born from a genuine desire: that of a young family with two children seeking a countryside retreat that could combine warmth, togetherness, and functionality. The starting point was an existing house with a structure that was limited in relation to the extensive program of needs - five suites, a game room, gym, sauna, wine cellar, gourmet area, among others. The challenge was to enhance the existing architecture while expanding the spaces in a sensitive, coherent, and contemporary way.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 21 of 36
© Tuca Reinés

The intervention was profound, both structurally and in terms of reconnecting with the essence of living in harmony with nature. Part of the original roof was preserved, respecting the home’s original language, while the expansion was carried out using glued laminated timber volumes, supplied by Ita Construtora - a central element in the new architectural design. This solution brought structural lightness and plasticity, reinforcing visual and functional integration between the new spaces, such as the master suite, gym, and sauna, all interconnected by a pergola.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Tuca Reinés
House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Garden
© Tuca Reinés

Inside, the floor plan was redesigned to accommodate five suites. The narrow corridor that distributes access to the private area gained shed-style openings to ensure natural light.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 36 of 36
Ground Floor Plan

The former kitchen was reimagined with a central island and opened up to the living area, balancing a hybrid use - at times for heartfelt cooking, at others for professional meal prep. This spatial flexibility is also reflected in the closing systems, which allow for both openness and privacy.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, Deck
© Tuca Reinés

The previous living room, dominated by an out-of-scale mezzanine, gave way to a new glued laminated timber volume housing a playful, versatile children’s suite. The fireplace was brought to the forefront in a now fluid space, where a single custom-designed piece - combining concrete and joinery - organizes distinct functions like dining, lounging, games, and wine storage, adapting naturally to each setting.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 34 of 36
Elevations

Expanding the terrace was another key aspect of the project. A new structure with black-painted metal beams was created, contrasting with the wood and aluminum frames to bring visual lightness and a sense of openness. The pool area - with Lazzy stone by Palimanan - extends seamlessly into the interior through a continuous rustic granite floor, further enhancing the indoor-outdoor integration.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© Tuca Reinés
House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Tuca Reinés

Lighting, designed by the architect herself, features pieces from RECA and Lumini, balancing budget considerations with aesthetic impact. Materials like green hydraulic tiles in the bathrooms and black hexagonal flooring in the kitchen add personality, while reclaimed wood brings warmth to the bedrooms and hallways. Bathrooms feature countertops made of repurposed wood, reinforcing the project’s signature dialogue between rustic and contemporary.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tuca Reinés

A notable technical solution was the creation of sheds above narrow corridors, allowing for natural light and spatial quality in transitional areas. Throughout the home, bespoke carpentry, designed by the studio and executed by a partner craftsman, stitches together the architectural narrative with precision.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Beam, Chair
© Tuca Reinés

The landscape design, signed by Bonsai Paisagismo, ties natural elements to the architecture, creating visual breathing spaces, seamless integration with the gardens, and continuity of the architectural gesture.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Tuca Reinés

More than a renovation, House CF is a manifesto about the act of living with freedom and intention - a meeting between pre-existing structure and reinvention, between wood and light, between the embrace of memory and the desire to belong in the present.

House CF / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura - Image 19 of 36
© Tuca Reinés

