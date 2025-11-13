Smart City Graz Square / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

-
Architects: Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
- Area: 28000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Emilian Hinteregger
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
- City: Graz
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Current developments show that smartness cannot only be a technology-driven urban development. This may answer technical questions of a smart future, but the social and societal aspects of living together are generally not addressed. The social compatibility of technological development, which also includes housing that meets the needs and financial possibilities of users, falls by the wayside, although this claim is repeatedly formulated.