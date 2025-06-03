Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt

Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 2 of 22Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteAtelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 4 of 22Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 5 of 22Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Bobingen, Germany
  • Architects: Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastian Schels
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bauder, Pavatex
  • Lead Architect: Ludwig Zitzelsberger
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 2 of 22
© Sebastian Schels

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a long driveway in Bobingen stands the green studio house. Well embedded among a very heterogeneous existing building stock, it forms the center of the property. In direct proximity are the residential buildings of the client's family members, garages, and the listed kosimosinian castle — the oldest secular building in Bobingen.

Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 5 of 22
© Sebastian Schels
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 18 of 22
Exploded Axonometry
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 4 of 22
© Sebastian Schels

The client, an artist, wished for a studio at the place of her childhood. The result is an 18-meter-long, single-story new building that resembles a barn. It reflects the character of the local structures and makes it the defining theme. Simplicity becomes the guiding principle: on an unreinforced concrete slab, a clear, elongated wooden structure with a distinctive gabled roof is placed. Thoughtfully designed details, such as the graphic folding of the roof surface into the gutter, become expressive elements. The color scheme and positioning facing the well-trafficked street give the barn-like house a confident exterior appearance. This structured clarity continues inside the studio.

Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Sebastian Schels
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 19 of 22
Plan

The internal stair core with its supporting wooden stud walls divides the elongated building into two areas: the studio space and the living area. The core also provides space for a kitchenette and bathroom. The recessed attic offers sufficient storage for art and reduces the ceiling height in the living area below, creating a sense of coziness. The materials and constructions used are remarkably simple: the structural ground slab was only planed smooth. The saw-textured folding of the gabled roof remains visible in the studio and shapes the atmosphere.

Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 11 of 22
© Sebastian Schels
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 20 of 22
Section
Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Image 8 of 22
© Sebastian Schels

Like a barn, the large facade openings can be completely closed with external sliding doors. In contrast to the green board-clad facade and the green bitumen roof membrane, the walls and the interior roof structure are white-painted. This deliberate reduction in color provides the artist with the necessary working atmosphere with good natural light. The painting hall can also be flexibly used for exhibitions, as the sliding doors allow different room configurations.

Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian Schels

Project location

Address:Bobingen, Germany

Cite: "Atelierhaus in Bobingen / Ludwig Zitzelsberger Architekt" 03 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030620/atelierhaus-in-bobingen-ludwig-zitzelsberger-architekt> ISSN 0719-8884

