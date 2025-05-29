Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

+ 11

Apartments • Ljubljana, Slovenia Architects: Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 68 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Urban Petranovič

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bulthaup , HAY , LUMİNA , VitrA , Vola

Text description provided by the architects. We have renovated an apartment in one of the residential buildings typical for the 1960s, located in a very central neighbourhood of Ljubljana. The existing floor plan was fragmented into many small spaces, with the kitchen accessible only through the living room.

The main idea of the renovation was to combine all the living areas into an open, unified space that encircles a freestanding monolith, clad completely in Carrara marble. This stone core consists of a fireplace and a marble bathroom.

The large window, now in an angular position, has slightly reduced the size of the loggia, but significantly enlarged the living area that now smoothly extends into the kitchen and dining area.

The unity of the living area is emphasised by the choice of colours and materials. The light grey shade of the polyurethane flooring repeats itself in the wall plaster and the built-in furniture, as a neutral envelope of the whole dwelling.

We have also designed the furniture - a dining table and two low storage elements from the same family and materiality – stainless steel legs with birch plywood surfaces. Leftover marble was use to create a small club table.