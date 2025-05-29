Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Slovenia
  5. Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, ConcreteApartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingApartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, ConcreteApartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, WoodApartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Ljubljana, Slovenia
  • Architects: Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Urban Petranovič
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bulthaup, HAY, LUMİNA, VitrA, Vola
Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič

Text description provided by the architects. We have renovated an apartment in one of the residential buildings typical for the 1960s, located in a very central neighbourhood of Ljubljana. The existing floor plan was fragmented into many small spaces, with the kitchen accessible only through the living room.

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Wood
© Urban Petranovič

The main idea of  the renovation was to combine all the living areas into an open, unified space that encircles a freestanding monolith, clad completely in Carrara marble. This stone core consists of a fireplace and a marble bathroom.

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Wood
© Urban Petranovič
Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 15 of 16
Plans
Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting
© Urban Petranovič

The large window, now in an angular position, has slightly reduced the size of the loggia, but significantly enlarged the living area that now smoothly extends into the kitchen and dining area.

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography
© Urban Petranovič

The unity of the living area is emphasised by the choice of colours and materials. The light grey shade of the polyurethane flooring repeats itself in the wall plaster and the built-in furniture, as a neutral envelope of the whole dwelling.

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography
© Urban Petranovič

We have also designed the furniture - a dining table and two low storage elements from the same family and materiality – stainless steel legs with birch plywood surfaces. Leftover marble was use to create a small club table.

Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič

Project location

Address:Ljubljana, Slovenia

About this office
Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
Office

Cite: "Apartment Barjanska / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič" 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030619/apartment-barjanska-arhitekti-pocivasek-petranovic> ISSN 0719-8884

