World
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez

Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Exterior Photography
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Interior Photography

Installations & Structures
Todos Santos, Mexico
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Image 7 of 20
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A secular ceremonial space that maintains a close dialogue with the landscape and sky of the Baja California Sur desert. The circular enclosure is semi-buried in the ground, symbolizing its integration with the surrounding landscape and, at the same time, presenting itself as a discreet intervention in the desert.

Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Image 6 of 20
© César Béjar Studio
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Image 3 of 20
© César Béjar Studio
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Interior Photography
© César Béjar Studio

The space is primarily composed of a concrete ring, with a bare earth floor that exposes the natural soil and an open sky ceiling, thus reinforcing a transcendental connection with the land and the cosmos.

Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© César Béjar Studio
Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Image 15 of 20
© César Béjar Studio

The shape of the structure carefully frames the surrounding landscape, with a semicircular opening that offers views of the distant mountains, while the skies are defined by the circular wall. The structure is oriented along an east-west axis, allowing the movement of the sun to reflect both the passage of time and the ever-changing nuances of light in the desert.

Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar Studio

Project location

Address:Todos Santos, Mexico

Rubén Valdez
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez" [Recinto Espiritual / Rubén Valdez] 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030610/spiritual-enclosure-ruben-valdez> ISSN 0719-8884

