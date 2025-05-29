Spiritual Enclosure / Rubén Valdez

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. A secular ceremonial space that maintains a close dialogue with the landscape and sky of the Baja California Sur desert. The circular enclosure is semi-buried in the ground, symbolizing its integration with the surrounding landscape and, at the same time, presenting itself as a discreet intervention in the desert.

The space is primarily composed of a concrete ring, with a bare earth floor that exposes the natural soil and an open sky ceiling, thus reinforcing a transcendental connection with the land and the cosmos.

The shape of the structure carefully frames the surrounding landscape, with a semicircular opening that offers views of the distant mountains, while the skies are defined by the circular wall. The structure is oriented along an east-west axis, allowing the movement of the sun to reflect both the passage of time and the ever-changing nuances of light in the desert.