Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons

New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons

Save

New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 2 of 36New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Exterior Photography, GardenNew Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, WoodNew Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 5 of 36New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Newcastle, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Builder: Ledbury Constructions
  • Interior Curation And Soft Furnishing: Atelier Room on Fire
  • Landscape Design: Studio JEF
  • City: Newcastle
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Benjamin Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. Quietly nestled in the foothills of southern Merewether, the New Castle manifests a subtle grandeur that is both ambitious and refined. Romantically envisioned as an invisible garden of paradise, the residence's design is entirely encompassed within a walled garden, creating a sub rosa sanctuary for its inhabitants. A thick limestone wall begins at one corner at hip height and rises to nearly two stories at the opposite corner, with only a few thoughtfully placed openings offering intriguing glimpses of what lies within, which include a cluster of Cabbage tree palms and a mature evergreen Magnolia Grandiflora.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 2 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 34 of 36
East Elevation
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Benjamin Hosking

Despite its size, the house never fully reveals its scale from the street. Openings are either massive or minimal – never in between – enhancing its sense of mystery. This design has sparked curiosity, causing passers-by to stop, stare, and attempt to comprehend what the building truly is.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Benjamin Hosking

I intentionally wanted the project to appear otherworldly and intriguing. This was achieved by creating uncanny scales and proportions and using vaguely familiar materials – such as non-native limestone and raw concrete – in unexpected ways, like the thin in-situ poured concrete columns that are at a height that doesn't entirely make sense.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 18 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 27 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking

Inside the garden wall, the rooms of the house snake around, forming more hidden pockets of outdoor space. This procession of rooms, each nearly a single room wide, allows for multiple perspectives and interactions with the gardens, while inviting natural light and ventilation into every corner of the home.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 5 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, Wood
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Benjamin Hosking

The varying levels throughout the home each cultivate a unique relationship with the garden. The ground floor, with its enveloping loggia and three-story courtyards, engages in a wet and shaded dialogue. The middle level, featuring an open-air promenade and pool, centres around the dryness and the canopy. Finally, the top level, dedicated solely to the master bedroom, offers an intimate connection with the sky and the horizon.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 31 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 17 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking

From the first conversations with the clients to the ever-evolving environment of the garden, the project has been a continuous and dynamic collaboration between the client, architect, consultants, and builder. With a tiny team of 1 young architect and a graduate, no fewer than 600 drawings have been issued, and a text conversation reaching over 1000 pages between the architect and the builder has culminated in the completion of this extraordinary home.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 28 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Concrete
© Benjamin Hosking

Every joint, screw, formwork line, and material finish has been meticulously considered, built over a remarkably quick 2.5 year construction period. The project is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of everyone involved. New Castle is a once-in-a-career project, showcasing ambition, love, and tenacity in every detail.

Save this picture!
New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons - Image 32 of 36
© Benjamin Hosking

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Anthony St John Parsons
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "New Castle / Anthony St John Parsons" 30 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030591/new-castle-anthony-st-john-parsons> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags