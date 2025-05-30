Carisbrooke Residence / DAAS Architecture Inc.

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Intern Architect: Mateo Rodriguez

Architectural Technologist: Winnie Steetz

Architect: Ben Barrington

City: Calgary

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Calgary's vibrant Sunnyside neighborhood, this compact multi-family development thoughtfully reinterprets urban densification through the lens of community engagement, sustainable site planning, and human-scaled design. The project introduces four three-bedroom rental suites—each with secure parking and dedicated Class 1 bike storage—into a well-established inner-city fabric, while maintaining sensitivity to the context and character of the neighborhood.

The architectural concept is anchored in the idea of dwelling within an urban park. Rather than maximizing the building footprint, the design prioritizes generous landscaped space along the west property line, forming a semi-private courtyard that serves as both a buffer and a connective space. This inner green corridor doesn't just soften the transition between public and private realms; it animates the site with a sense of community and liveliness, encouraging informal interactions among residents and with the neighborhood at large.

Crucially, the development is designed to contribute to the vitality of the street. The west-facing orientation and open sightlines allow for passive surveillance and community oversight. The edges of the site are defined not by rigid boundaries but by layered zones that gradually transition from public sidewalk to private threshold, reinforcing a sense of safety, openness, and neighborhood integration.

From a technical perspective, the design demonstrates foresight in addressing Calgary's flood risk. Though located outside the designated Flood Fringe zone, the main floor is elevated above the prescribed flood height, with all vulnerable mechanical systems placed on higher levels. Durable, non-organic materials are used below grade, ensuring long-term resilience without compromising aesthetics.

The building massing, oriented north-south and pulled close to the eastern setback, allows for deep solar access into all units—a passive strategy that enhances winter energy efficiency and natural light penetration. Meanwhile, hardscaped pedestrian pathways and front doors oriented toward 1st Avenue N.W. establish a strong street presence and intuitive circulation.

What emerges is a project that quietly redefines what infill housing can be: not just a means of increasing density, but a vehicle for community-building and placemaking. This Sunnyside development doesn't merely fit into its context—it elevates it, weaving together sustainability, livability, and thoughtful urban design in a way that is both elegant and enduring.