Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Belgium
  5. Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture

Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture

Save

Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior PhotographyContemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior PhotographyContemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, BrickContemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenContemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Master Plan, Public Space
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Architects: L’atelier DEV architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Serge Brison
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  UrbaStyle, Flexidal, Move&play, bleijko
  • Lead Architects: Julien Deloffre
  • Project Lead: Julien Deloffre, Prof. Pierre Escobar
  • Collaborators: Jan Geks, Alice Paul
  • Landscape: Ludivine Gragy
  • Mobility Consultants: ARIES
  • General Contractor : Krinkels
  • Canopy Design: Demakon
  • City: Bruxelles
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography
© Serge Brison

Text description provided by the architects. The Bon Air A neighborhood in Anderlecht is a rare gem among Brussels garden cities. Unlike most others, which have been absorbed into the city's dense urban fabric, Bon Air remains in the suburbs, preserving its low-density character and open, village-like feel. This distinction gives it a unique place in the city's history, but it also presents challenges that need to be addressed in a thoughtful and contemporary way. Originally, Bon Air was designed with a network of smaller streets complemented by wide pedestrian alleys, creating a balance between accessibility and walkability. Archival photos highlight how these alleys served as vital spaces for social interaction and play. However, over time, the expansion of car dominance has drastically reduced the width and importance of these pedestrian pathways, leaving them nearly non-existent or marginal. This shift has not only altered the neighborhood's physical layout but also its social dynamics. 

Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography
© Serge Brison
Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick
© Serge Brison

Adding to this problem, Bon Air became a shortcut for cars traveling between other neighborhoods. The streets, designed for a quieter, slower-paced environment, were frequently used as high-speed transit routes, endangering children playing outside and disrupting the daily lives of residents. Addressing this issue became a central focus of the project, alongside the need to restore the neighborhood's pedestrian-friendly identity. 

Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Serge Brison

To resolve these challenges, the project team developed a comprehensive masterplan aimed at reclaiming Bon Air for its residents. The first step was to reorganize the road network, converting all streets into one-way routes and introducing a loop system. This intervention eliminated the neighborhood's role as a transit shortcut, reduced traffic speeds, and created safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists. 

Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Serge Brison
Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Image 6 of 20
© Serge Brison

With traffic under control, the project shifted focus to transforming key intersections into vibrant public spaces. Five thematic squares were created, each designed to serve a specific role within the community while integrating the principles of sustainability and social interaction: *Shaded Grove: A grid of trees with seating beneath the canopy, offering a tranquil space for residents to relax and connect. *Green Hill Hub: A planted hill with diverse vegetation, creating a green landmark and enhancing biodiversity in the neighborhood. *School Plaza: A playful entrance to the school, featuring trampolines and sculptural seating, designed to engage children and families. *Rainwater Square: A sustainable water retention area, designed to manage heavy rainfall while doubling as a recreational space. *Community Canopy: A sheltered structure for hosting events, markets, and other gatherings, fostering community connection.

Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Serge Brison

Beyond the five squares, the masterplan also redefined the entrances to the neighborhood, introduced pocket parks, and revitalized the central park with a new sports facility. These interventions reflect a holistic approach to urban design, ensuring that every corner of the neighborhood contributes to a cohesive and inclusive environment. By treating the city as a "living room" and focusing on safety, sustainability, and social cohesion, the Bon Air project transforms a historic garden city into a model for contemporary suburban living.

Save this picture!
Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture - Image 13 of 20
© Serge Brison

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
L’atelier DEV architecture
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanUrban DesignPublic SpaceBelgium

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanUrban DesignPublic SpaceBelgium
Cite: "Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture" 28 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030567/contemporary-garden-city-latelier-dev-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor Showers

Check the latest Outdoor Showers

Top #Tags