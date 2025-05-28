Contemporary Garden City / L’atelier DEV architecture

+ 15

Category: Master Plan, Public Space

Project Lead: Julien Deloffre, Prof. Pierre Escobar

Collaborators: Jan Geks, Alice Paul

Landscape: Ludivine Gragy

Mobility Consultants: ARIES

General Contractor : Krinkels

Canopy Design: Demakon

City: Bruxelles

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The Bon Air A neighborhood in Anderlecht is a rare gem among Brussels garden cities. Unlike most others, which have been absorbed into the city's dense urban fabric, Bon Air remains in the suburbs, preserving its low-density character and open, village-like feel. This distinction gives it a unique place in the city's history, but it also presents challenges that need to be addressed in a thoughtful and contemporary way. Originally, Bon Air was designed with a network of smaller streets complemented by wide pedestrian alleys, creating a balance between accessibility and walkability. Archival photos highlight how these alleys served as vital spaces for social interaction and play. However, over time, the expansion of car dominance has drastically reduced the width and importance of these pedestrian pathways, leaving them nearly non-existent or marginal. This shift has not only altered the neighborhood's physical layout but also its social dynamics.

Adding to this problem, Bon Air became a shortcut for cars traveling between other neighborhoods. The streets, designed for a quieter, slower-paced environment, were frequently used as high-speed transit routes, endangering children playing outside and disrupting the daily lives of residents. Addressing this issue became a central focus of the project, alongside the need to restore the neighborhood's pedestrian-friendly identity.

To resolve these challenges, the project team developed a comprehensive masterplan aimed at reclaiming Bon Air for its residents. The first step was to reorganize the road network, converting all streets into one-way routes and introducing a loop system. This intervention eliminated the neighborhood's role as a transit shortcut, reduced traffic speeds, and created safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

With traffic under control, the project shifted focus to transforming key intersections into vibrant public spaces. Five thematic squares were created, each designed to serve a specific role within the community while integrating the principles of sustainability and social interaction: *Shaded Grove: A grid of trees with seating beneath the canopy, offering a tranquil space for residents to relax and connect. *Green Hill Hub: A planted hill with diverse vegetation, creating a green landmark and enhancing biodiversity in the neighborhood. *School Plaza: A playful entrance to the school, featuring trampolines and sculptural seating, designed to engage children and families. *Rainwater Square: A sustainable water retention area, designed to manage heavy rainfall while doubling as a recreational space. *Community Canopy: A sheltered structure for hosting events, markets, and other gatherings, fostering community connection.

Beyond the five squares, the masterplan also redefined the entrances to the neighborhood, introduced pocket parks, and revitalized the central park with a new sports facility. These interventions reflect a holistic approach to urban design, ensuring that every corner of the neighborhood contributes to a cohesive and inclusive environment. By treating the city as a "living room" and focusing on safety, sustainability, and social cohesion, the Bon Air project transforms a historic garden city into a model for contemporary suburban living.