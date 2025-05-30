Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Retirement, Adaptive Reuse
Brest, France
Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Interior Photography
© Antoine Mercusot

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Brest Post Office by Chatillon Architectes marks the third iteration of the historic city-center building. Originally built in 1927 as an Art Deco-style post office by architect Georges Milineau, the building was destroyed during the Second World War and subsequently rebuilt between 1947 and 1950 by architect Pierre-Jack Laloy in a neo-regionalist style. Initially designed with a U-shaped structure, the building has now been expanded by Chatillon Architectes, adding a contemporary new wing, creating a central entrance courtyard, and an enclosed inner garden. Now operating as a senior residence, the project offers city-center living and has revitalized a long-standing local landmark. Using the building's history to guide its renewal, Chatillon Architectes has worked to restore, transform, and add new elements that honor the building's legacy while providing an experience suited to contemporary life.

Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Antoine Mercusot
Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Image 13 of 15
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Antoine Mercusot

"The Brest Post Office project demonstrates the universal approach that we bring to all our work," says Simon Chatillon, Partner at Chatillon Architectes. "From landmark buildings to local adaptations, we aim to create projects that find the hidden value within buildings, honoring their history while creating spaces for the future." Through the addition of a contemporary wing, the preservation of the best elements of the original post-war design, a renewed emphasis on outdoor space, and the inclusion of warm wooden accents, Chatillon Architectes has transformed the Post Office from a somewhat dreary administrative building into a welcoming and vibrant contemporary residence.

Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Antoine Mercusot
Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Image 14 of 15
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Deck, Handrail
© Antoine Mercusot

Providing a prominent arrival sequence, the contemporary wing features a concrete and glass brick exterior, which harmonizes with the building's existing stone, concrete, and granite materials while introducing a modern, transparent quality. Set on six structural columns, the new wing provides unobstructed sightlines from the entrance through to the reception area and on to the interior garden beyond. The newly designed inner garden emphasizes nature and well-being for residents, with wooden loggias and balconies softening the concrete façade, while floor-to-ceiling windows add warmth at street level.

Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Interior Photography, Glass
© Antoine Mercusot

Simon Chatillon added, "Adaptive reuse is not only a more sustainable approach to urban development but also fosters connections between the past and future, ensuring that the building remains integrated with its surroundings while continuing to serve the community. In the case of the Brest Post Office, the creation of city-center housing for all ages contributes to the vitality of both the local community and the city."

Save this picture!
Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Glass
© Antoine Mercusot

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brest, France

About this office
Chatillon Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance

Cite: "Brest Post Office Transformation / Chatillon Architectes" 30 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030565/brest-post-office-transformation-chatillon-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags