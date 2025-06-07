Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Portugal
  CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior PhotographyCC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Wood, Bed, Lighting, BedroomCC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, WoodCC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingCC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ericeira, Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Project /Detailed Project: Luís Pereira
  • Detailed Project: Angela Agostinho
  • Construction Overview: David Cunha, Ana Garcia, Nuno Gomes
  • Engineering: Eng. Alexandre Ferreira; Eng. Luís Tabosa.
  • City: Ericeira
  • Country: Portugal
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture adopts a simple, contemporary, and discreet language, respecting its surroundings. Although located at the top of a hill and some distance from the beach, the house was conceived in the spirit of a beach house—light, uncomplicated, and in harmony with the outdoors.

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Wood
© Nuno Almendra
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography
© Nuno Almendra
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Image 30 of 34
Plan - 1st floor
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Sofa
© Nuno Almendra

One of the most striking elements is the use of shutters on all exterior openings, with the exception  of one of the side doors. When closed, the shutters make the house appear fully white, giving it a clean and homogeneous appearance. When opened, they expose an ochre tone that resembles beach sand, giving the house a changeable and dynamic personality depending on whether they are open or closed. This interplay of colors and textures allows the building to change throughout the day and depending on how the rooms are used, resulting in a dynamic relationship with its surroundings. The window frames, which share the same tone, strengthen this visual identity by slightly contrasting with the house's dominating white.

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Nuno Almendra
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© Nuno Almendra

The house has two entrances: the main one, on the east side, leads to a modest hall built to welcome guests; the other, on the west side, is more informal and opens straight into a porch, used for ordinary duties such as drying clothes or enjoying eating outdoors.

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra
CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Nuno Almendra

Inside, the layout was modified to provide a more fluid living environment. The communal areas—living room, dining room and kitchen—are located on the ground floor, creating a more open and sociable atmosphere. The upper floor is allocated for private spaces, including a large master bedroom with an attached closet. This floor also features a second bedroom and a communal bathroom.

CC House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Nuno Almendra

