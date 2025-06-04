Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Italy
  Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, WoodTexturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Image 3 of 30Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, WoodTexturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Exterior PhotographyTexturised House / Bongiana Architetture - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Padua, Italy
  Architects: Bongiana Architetture
  Area:  300
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Riccardo de Vecchi
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, B&B Italia, Cassina, MARAZZI, Skagen, Terraformae, Wastberg
Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst a small valley of vineyards, Texturised House by Bongiana Architetture is a carefully measured extension of a modest rural building. A contemporary retreat designed to host family celebrations and intimate gatherings, where architecture shapes atmosphere through light and raw materiality. The project is grounded in the principle of raw purity: rough surfaces, exposed materials, and details reduced to their essence. Each wall and floor is the result of a specific interpretation, turning every surface into a visual and tactile narrative. The structure reveals its own body with pride, in a play of textures that multiplies spatial perception.

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Image 3 of 30
© Riccardo de Vecchi
Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Image 23 of 30
1st Floor Plan
Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Riccardo de Vecchi

At the heart of the project lies the double-height barn, conceived as a large luminous cavity. Here, the intent is clear: to bring in as much natural light as possible, which filters through carefully placed openings and reflects on the textured surfaces, animating the space with shifting shadows. Within this volume rises the light structure of a suspended bookshelf, creating a new intermediate, airy, and intimate space that dialogues with the openness below.

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Riccardo de Vecchi

The theme of fire weaves through the house, connecting memory and the contemporary: in the old part, the original fireplace remains, while in the barn, a cast-iron stove becomes the new focal point. Around it, the walls are clad with Split terracotta tiles, designed by Bongiana Architetture for Terraformae, where the interpretation of the joint becomes the sole decorative motif — a minimal gesture that creates a vibrant backdrop of rhythm and materiality.

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Riccardo de Vecchi
Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Image 25 of 30
Section A
Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Riccardo de Vecchi

The new concrete floor further tells this story of reinterpreted tradition: a surface that recalls the Venetian terrazzo, but instead of marble fragments, it incorporates reclaimed terracotta slats, cut from the hollow bricks used to clad the portico's pillars. A gesture that ties the ground to the structure, weaving memory and material in a contemporary key. The furnishings add another layer of memory: carefully selected reclaimed pieces, such as a 1950s kitchen salvaged from an old house and transformed to begin a new life here. Old and new intertwine naturally, giving shape to a coherent and lived-in narrative.

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Riccardo de Vecchi

In Texturised House, Bongiana Architetture reaffirms its poetics: an architecture of subtraction that gives strength to emptiness and depth to matter, crafting a place that is both a collective stage and a private retreat — a space where every surface speaks, and every detail tells a story. Texturised House is a retreat nestled among vineyards, where raw surfaces and light craft create essential atmospheres. The double-height barn hosts a suspended bookshelf and a cast-iron stove, surrounded by Split terracotta tiles where the joint itself becomes decoration. The concrete floor reinterprets Venetian tradition with reclaimed terracotta slats, weaving memory and material. Recovered furnishings, like a transformed 1950s kitchen, complete this story where every surface speaks and every detail lives.

Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture - Exterior Photography
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Bongiana Architetture
"Texturised House / Bongiana Architetture" 04 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags