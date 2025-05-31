Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse
Nguyễn Thái Bình, Vietnam
  • Architects: xưởng xép
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:xưởng xép
  • Lead Architect: Lam Bao
  • Design Team: Lam Bao, Nguyen Anh Dung, khongphainhan, Trong Nhan, Devon, Kim Nhat Thanh, Nai, Chau Thao Vy
  • Furniture: Mr.Viet, Mr.Trung, Mr.Hao
  • Construction: Local craftsman
  • Drawings: Devon
  • City: Nguyễn Thái Bình
  • Country: Vietnam
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© xưởng xép

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away within the dense fabric of the city, this modest and unassuming market offers a distinct counterpoint to the surrounding high-rise office buildings. Amid the city's rapid pace of development, its continued presence acts as a memory anchor—a place where familiar, everyday spaces persist, sustained by the enduring engagement of the local community.

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 9 of 25
© xưởng xép
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 3 of 25
© xưởng xép

Set against that backdrop, the restaurant approaches the site as a careful addition—one that doesn't seek to stand out, but instead contributes a new rhythm to a space already rich with use and memory. The design builds upon the existing values of the old house, transforming them into a spatial experience that responds to contemporary needs.

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© xưởng xép
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 24 of 25
Floor Plan
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Brick
© xưởng xép

On the ground floor, the original timber beam structure—characteristic of traditional Chinese-influenced housing—is retained and repurposed as a dining area with a notably low ceiling. This spatial arrangement fosters a sense of intimacy, evoking the feeling of traditional communal meals: low tables, shared food, and a sense of togetherness.

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick, Chair
© xưởng xép
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 25 of 25
Section
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Brick
© xưởng xép

In contrast, the upper floor presents a loftier, more open volume, with the original roof structure preserved almost entirely. Natural light is filtered in through lightweight materials—such as wire mesh, planted foam panels, and subtly integrated lighting. Large-scale pendant lights are positioned in dialogue with the exposed timber, providing both a gentle sense of enclosure and a visual rhythm that ties the interior to the building's overall structure.

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 11 of 25
© xưởng xép
O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 19 of 25
© xưởng xép

The project is guided by an ethos of restraint, continuity, and reinterpretation. The new space does not override the old; rather, it seeks to clarify and reframe its value through a more contemporary and refined design language. The transitions between spatial layers, materials, and functions are intentionally composed—allowing the new architecture not only to settle naturally within the neighborhood, but to coexist and carry forward the narratives already deeply embedded in the site.

O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép - Image 20 of 25
© xưởng xép

Project location

Address:Ton That Dam, Ward Nguyen Thai Binh, Dist 1, HCMC, Vietnam

About this office
xưởng xép
Cite: "O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép" 31 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030545/o-plant-based-ton-that-dam-cafe-restaurant-xuong-xep> ISSN 0719-8884

