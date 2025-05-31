O Plant-based Ton That Dam Cafe Restaurant / xưởng xép

+ 20

Category: Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Lam Bao, Nguyen Anh Dung, khongphainhan, Trong Nhan, Devon, Kim Nhat Thanh, Nai, Chau Thao Vy

Furniture: Mr.Viet, Mr.Trung, Mr.Hao

Construction: Local craftsman

Drawings: Devon

City: Nguyễn Thái Bình

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away within the dense fabric of the city, this modest and unassuming market offers a distinct counterpoint to the surrounding high-rise office buildings. Amid the city's rapid pace of development, its continued presence acts as a memory anchor—a place where familiar, everyday spaces persist, sustained by the enduring engagement of the local community.

Set against that backdrop, the restaurant approaches the site as a careful addition—one that doesn't seek to stand out, but instead contributes a new rhythm to a space already rich with use and memory. The design builds upon the existing values of the old house, transforming them into a spatial experience that responds to contemporary needs.

On the ground floor, the original timber beam structure—characteristic of traditional Chinese-influenced housing—is retained and repurposed as a dining area with a notably low ceiling. This spatial arrangement fosters a sense of intimacy, evoking the feeling of traditional communal meals: low tables, shared food, and a sense of togetherness.

In contrast, the upper floor presents a loftier, more open volume, with the original roof structure preserved almost entirely. Natural light is filtered in through lightweight materials—such as wire mesh, planted foam panels, and subtly integrated lighting. Large-scale pendant lights are positioned in dialogue with the exposed timber, providing both a gentle sense of enclosure and a visual rhythm that ties the interior to the building's overall structure.

The project is guided by an ethos of restraint, continuity, and reinterpretation. The new space does not override the old; rather, it seeks to clarify and reframe its value through a more contemporary and refined design language. The transitions between spatial layers, materials, and functions are intentionally composed—allowing the new architecture not only to settle naturally within the neighborhood, but to coexist and carry forward the narratives already deeply embedded in the site.