Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design

House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design

Save

House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, ChairHouse for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassHouse for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

A home for a couple, nestled in the heart of the city – Situated in a densely populated residential area, the north-facing property stands quietly amid the urban fabric, enclosed on three sides by neighboring properties. Created with spatial limits both in plan and cross-section in mind, the design embraces vertical continuity, creating a fluid and expansive living space.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa

By making creative use of vertical connections, the home invites natural elements—light, wind, and air—while allowing the couple's respective areas to remain subtly connected, maintaining both intimacy and a comfortable sense of one's own space. The building volume, shaped by north-side slope setback regulations, accommodates green terraces on both the second and third floors, which function as transitional spaces that ensure privacy while establishing an effortless dialogue between interior and exterior. The L-shaped façade, finished in earthy tones, introduces a gentle three-dimensional presence of greenery into the cityscape.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

To integrate the external environment into the home, the entrance is framed by a large set of wooden-framed glass sliding doors. Positioned before an open staircase leading to the upper floors, this element maintains clear sight lines while acting as a soft buffer between the outdoors and the living space within. The entrance floor is set about 40 cm below the exterior ground level, creating a tranquil sense of retreat for the couple while retaining a feeling of openness and connection to the outside world with a lifted gaze.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa

Natural materials are featured throughout, with lime plaster paint on the walls and ceilings offering humidity control and linoleum on the living room floor for durability and easy care. An interior color scheme based on a palette of whites is accented with navy gray—a theme color chosen by the couple—that is woven into the flooring, stairs, and built-in furniture.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Kenta Hasegawa

In a further personal touch, the couple requested that the vintage furniture from their time in the United States be incorporated into their new home. A large shelving unit has been repurposed as an integral part of the kitchen counter, and a console table has been converted into a wash basin counter, with the texture of aged wood adding warmth and depth to the space. Art, books, and vintage items on display embody the couple's shared memories, naturally merging into their home and everyday lives.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Kenta Hasegawa

A home that embraces nature's rhythm, the passage of time, and memories—rooted in the city yet shaped by personal history. This house for two is a space that will only deepen in character over time, always attuned to the couple at its heart.

Save this picture!
House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House for Two / Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design " 01 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030544/house-for-two-tenhachi-architect-and-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags