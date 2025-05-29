Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop

Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Interior Photography, ConcreteMurad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 3 of 22Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 4 of 22Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Exterior Photography, ArcadeMurad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels
Muharraq, Bahrain
  • Category: Hotels
  • Collaborators: Maitham Almubarak, Benjamin Arleth, Johanna Bindas, Alessandro Ianello, Leonardo Manti, Massimiliano Marcorni, Alexander Poulikakos, Philippine Radat, Mohammad Salim, Remco Siebring, Christian Vennerstrøm
  • Landscape Architect: Madison Cox
  • Structural Engineer: Mario Monotti
  • Conservation Expert: Gaetano Arricobene Architects
  • Local Engineer: Ismail Khonji Associates
  • Mep Engineer: SJM
  • Construction: Almoayyed Contracting, Bokhowa Group
  • City: Muharraq
  • Country: Bahrain
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop

Text description provided by the architects. The Murad House is part of the Pearling Path, a UNESCO-listed heritage site showcasing the pearl history. The house is an essential component since the Murad family was highly involved in the pearling economy as pearl merchants. The house will be renovated and rehabilitated into a guesthouse with 7 rooms, a restaurant, a garden, and a tea room.

Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Interior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Interior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 11 of 22
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 21 of 22
Details
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 3 of 22
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 7 of 22
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 20 of 22
Floor Plan
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Image 4 of 22
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Interior Photography, Wood, Column
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop
Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Bathtub
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop

The design is based on a language of incomplete rectangular forms cut out of paper. It is the imperfection of the paper cut forms that gives it its character. When several forms are put together to make a facade, a floor, a garden, or stairs, the misfits stresses the incompleteness of the forms and resonates the handmade nature of the old house.

Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop - Exterior Photography, Arcade
Courtesy of Anne Holtrop

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Muharraq, Bahrain

About this office
Studio Anne Holtrop
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsBahrain
Cite: "Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop" 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030536/murad-boutique-hotel-studio-anne-holtrop> ISSN 0719-8884

