Murad Boutique Hotel / Studio Anne Holtrop

Collaborators: Maitham Almubarak, Benjamin Arleth, Johanna Bindas, Alessandro Ianello, Leonardo Manti, Massimiliano Marcorni, Alexander Poulikakos, Philippine Radat, Mohammad Salim, Remco Siebring, Christian Vennerstrøm

Landscape Architect: Madison Cox

Structural Engineer: Mario Monotti

Conservation Expert: Gaetano Arricobene Architects

Local Engineer: Ismail Khonji Associates

Mep Engineer: SJM

Construction: Almoayyed Contracting, Bokhowa Group

City: Muharraq

Country: Bahrain

Text description provided by the architects. The Murad House is part of the Pearling Path, a UNESCO-listed heritage site showcasing the pearl history. The house is an essential component since the Murad family was highly involved in the pearling economy as pearl merchants. The house will be renovated and rehabilitated into a guesthouse with 7 rooms, a restaurant, a garden, and a tea room.

The design is based on a language of incomplete rectangular forms cut out of paper. It is the imperfection of the paper cut forms that gives it its character. When several forms are put together to make a facade, a floor, a garden, or stairs, the misfits stresses the incompleteness of the forms and resonates the handmade nature of the old house.