Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture

Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior PhotographyBush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 3 of 17Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Bed, Bedroom, ChairBush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteBush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Auckland, New Zealand
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 7 of 17
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. Situated amongst dense native bush in Tītīrangi, Auckland, this home is a simple 14x8 metre rectangular plan. To avoid extensive excavation, the decision was made early on to leave the car on the street. Instead of a garage, storage is provided for by a 'bus stop'; a space for the young family to store their bikes, bins, etc. Access to the house is via a narrow bridge which doubles as a spot for a cup of tea in the morning sun, and a race track for the couple's young child.

Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 14 of 17
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 16 of 17
Axonometric
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 3 of 17
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Bed, Bedroom, Chair
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 11 of 17
© Simon Wilson
Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Image 13 of 17
© Simon Wilson

The house itself touches the ground lightly, floating above the bush. This intentional move minimises disturbance to the native bush and keeps the house nice and dry above the stream below. Efficient floor planning provides 3 bedrooms, an open plan living area, a bathroom, and a laundry within just 121 square meters. A large skylight provides light and generosity to the relatively tight hallway.

Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Simon Wilson

Project gallery

About this office
Patchwork Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture" 30 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030535/bush-block-patchwork-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

