Bush Block House / Patchwork Architecture

+ 12

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated amongst dense native bush in Tītīrangi, Auckland, this home is a simple 14x8 metre rectangular plan. To avoid extensive excavation, the decision was made early on to leave the car on the street. Instead of a garage, storage is provided for by a 'bus stop'; a space for the young family to store their bikes, bins, etc. Access to the house is via a narrow bridge which doubles as a spot for a cup of tea in the morning sun, and a race track for the couple's young child.

The house itself touches the ground lightly, floating above the bush. This intentional move minimises disturbance to the native bush and keeps the house nice and dry above the stream below. Efficient floor planning provides 3 bedrooms, an open plan living area, a bathroom, and a laundry within just 121 square meters. A large skylight provides light and generosity to the relatively tight hallway.