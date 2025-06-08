Umoya Boutique Hotel / SkreinStudios

+ 20

Category: Hotels

Design Team: SkreinStudios

Concept Design And Project Coordinator: Raoul Skrein-Bumballa

Project Director: Ignacio Jaso Ferrer

Senior Architect: John Porral

Senior Architect And Construction Coordination: Andrea Collar Loyer

Business Administrator: Gabriela Olivares

Local Architects: GASS Architecture Studios

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for self-sufficiency, the project integrates innovative green technologies while ensuring a deep connection to its natural surroundings. Guests can enjoy captivating views of Table Mountain and the bay, while carefully designed courtyards offer protection from the African sun and coastal winds. The hotel's design harmonizes interior and exterior spaces, enhancing the guest experience with seamless transitions.

Natural terracotta tiles and ergonomic furniture support comfort, while wind analysis using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimizes outdoor spaces for seasonal weather conditions, providing a tranquil and immersive natural experience, promoting relaxation and recovery for guests. Material selection reflects a commitment to sustainability and local traditions. Timber structures were constructed using alien tree species, prevalent in South Africa and known for excessive water consumption, and bricks were sourced locally, following the Cape Dutch style with double-layered walls for enhanced thermal capacity. This approach not only minimizes environmental impact but also respects the region's architectural heritage.

Social consciousness is central to the project. Local contractors and staff were engaged, fostering community integration and economic opportunities. Indigenous plants highlight the biodiversity of the Western Cape, while collaborations with local farmers ensure fresh produce and strengthen community ties. Significant attention was dedicated to the quality of the back-of-house areas, including the kitchen and staff break rooms, ensuring a conducive environment for the staff. These areas were designed with strong visual and spatial connections to the public guest areas, encouraging interaction between guests and staff. Accessibility considerations, such as ramps, handrails, and wider doorways, were also integrated into the design to accommodate guests with mobility challenges.

The Umoya Boutique Hotel demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices through innovative energy systems, environmentally conscious materials, and community-focused operations. A north-facing photovoltaic system powers the hotel during the day and supports energy needs at night through battery packs. Thermal energy is stored in the building's slabs, maintaining guest comfort without additional energy use. Passive ventilation and solar design principles reduce energy consumption by optimizing natural light and airflow. The use of low-carbon GGBF concrete for the foundations and retaining walls reduces embodied carbon emissions by up to 60%, aligning the project with global sustainability goals.

Material choices, such as repurposed alien tree species for timber structures and locally sourced bricks with traditional lime plaster finishes, minimize environmental impact while preserving the architectural heritage. Ethical work practices are deeply embedded in the project. Regional contractors and labourers from nearby were prioritized, creating economic opportunities and fostering community integration. Operational staff also come from the surrounding areas, with high-quality back-of-house facilities designed to support their well-being. The hotel's landscaping features indigenous flora to preserve biodiversity, while partnerships with local farmers and on-site gardens provide fresh, on-site grown produce. These initiatives underscore Umoya's dedication to sustainability, conservation, and community enrichment.