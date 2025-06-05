Azur Residence / Alianz

+ 25

Savegre, Costa Rica Architects: Alianz

Area: 15403 ft²

Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: ConeCat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: loxone

Category: Houses

Director / Project Manager: Eric Bogantes

Renderer: Guido Bolaños

Planimetry: Esteban Rodriguez

Consulting Engineers: Estructurart Ingenieria

Landscaping: Alianz.cr

Furniture Design: Natural Instinct

Electrical Design: Ing. Pablo Dompe

City: Savegre

Country: Costa Rica

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Dominical, a tropical corner where the jungle embraces the ocean. Azur Residence was born as a refuge for those who admire the fusion between the wild and the serene, for those who seek relaxation, connection and memorable experiences. The architecture of Azur seeks to be a reflection of its surroundings, where the landscape is invited to become part of the home.

The Azur Residence is a contemporary architectural design by Alianz. The architectural concept of this unique residence revolves around the juxtaposition of natural elements and contemporary features, where the central feature of the concept is a prominent and heavy “stone-shaped structure”. This element is not only a visual centerpiece, but a symbolic bridge that connects the raw, untamed beauty of the environment with clean, refined lines of modern architecture, another critical aspect of the architectural concepts is to create a sense of grandeur and elegance. High quality materials and carefully selected furnishings create a modern aesthetic that exudes sophistication and style.

Expansive terraces, lush gardens, a large pool and secluded walkways blend seamlessly with the surrounding vegetation, creating a serene oasis for relaxation, contemplation and appreciation of natural beauty. These terraces invite residents to immerse themselves in the rainforest, perfect for both serene mornings and lively evenings. Meanwhile, the second floor terrace provides another unique space to embrace the beautiful beachside setting.

This contemporary architectural construction has everything anyone would want under one large roof: five bedrooms, a spacious living area and kitchen, a TV room, a gym, an office, a second-floor terrace with fire pit area, a large swimming pool with barbecue terrace and complementary spaces linked to the main entrance of the house.

This architectural masterpiece is more than a residence, it is a sanctuary that embodies the essence of modern tropical living, Azur Residence offers everything you could dream of.