World
Azur Residence / Alianz

Azur Residence / Alianz

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Savegre, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Alianz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15403 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ConeCat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  loxone
  • Category: Houses
  • Director / Project Manager: Eric Bogantes
  • Renderer: Guido Bolaños
  • Planimetry: Esteban Rodriguez
  • Consulting Engineers: Estructurart Ingenieria
  • Landscaping: Alianz.cr
  • Furniture Design: Natural Instinct
  • Electrical Design: Ing. Pablo Dompe
  • City: Savegre
  • Country: Costa Rica
Azur Residence / Alianz - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© ConeCat

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Dominical, a tropical corner where the jungle embraces the ocean. Azur Residence was born as a refuge for those who admire the fusion between the wild and the serene, for those who seek relaxation, connection and memorable experiences. The architecture of Azur seeks to be a reflection of its surroundings, where the landscape is invited to become part of the home.

Azur Residence / Alianz - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam
© ConeCat
Azur Residence / Alianz - Image 20 of 30
Plan - 2nd Floor
Azur Residence / Alianz - Exterior Photography
© ConeCat

The Azur Residence is a contemporary architectural design by Alianz. The architectural concept of this unique residence revolves around the juxtaposition of natural elements and contemporary features, where the central feature of the concept is a prominent and heavy “stone-shaped structure”. This element is not only a visual centerpiece, but a symbolic bridge that connects the raw, untamed beauty of the environment with clean, refined lines of modern architecture, another critical aspect of the architectural concepts is to create a sense of grandeur and elegance. High quality materials and carefully selected furnishings create a modern aesthetic that exudes sophistication and style.

Azur Residence / Alianz - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© ConeCat
Azur Residence / Alianz - Image 19 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Azur Residence / Alianz - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© ConeCat

Expansive terraces, lush gardens, a large pool and secluded walkways blend seamlessly with the surrounding vegetation, creating a serene oasis for relaxation, contemplation and appreciation of natural beauty. These terraces invite residents to immerse themselves in the rainforest, perfect for both serene mornings and lively evenings. Meanwhile, the second floor terrace provides another unique space to embrace the beautiful beachside setting.

Azur Residence / Alianz - Interior Photography, Wood
© ConeCat

This contemporary architectural construction has everything anyone would want under one large roof: five bedrooms, a spacious living area and kitchen, a TV room, a gym, an office, a second-floor terrace with fire pit area, a large swimming pool with barbecue terrace and complementary spaces linked to the main entrance of the house.

Azur Residence / Alianz - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© ConeCat
Azur Residence / Alianz - Image 9 of 30
© ConeCat

This architectural masterpiece is more than a residence, it is a sanctuary that embodies the essence of modern tropical living, Azur Residence offers everything you could dream of.

Azur Residence / Alianz - Image 12 of 30
© ConeCat

Project gallery

Alianz
Cite: "Azur Residence / Alianz" [Residencia Azur / Alianz] 05 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags