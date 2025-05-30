The Split House / Collage Architecture Studio

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Located in the Sunny Brooks community of Bengaluru, the Split-House by Collage Architecture Studio is designed for a family of four. It brings together nature and privacy through a simple but powerful design idea: a central split. Rather than dividing, this split connects the house with light, air, and greenery, while clearly separating public and private areas.

Set on an 80x83.5-foot plot, the house works around existing trees and blends with the natural surroundings. The west-facing site has both pedestrian and vehicle entries in the northwest corner. A parking space for two cars sits behind a wall, and a clear walkway leads to the front door. Staff have a separate entry from the southeast corner, giving them direct access to the utility and service areas.

The entrance steps lead to a south-facing main door. Inside, a stairwell next to a planter acts as a calm, welcoming space. A bird sculpture on the wall adds a quiet artistic touch. From here, the living room opens up on the left. It's a bright and airy space with two glazed walls—one of which slides open to connect directly to a deck. The interiors use a simple palette: white walls, wood finishes, brown accents, and green views.

At the center of the house is the split—a gravel bed between two built volumes, with a granite slab that acts as a stepping stone. A glass wall bends into a skylight, bringing in light. Three slender trees grow from this gravel bed, and a white puja room anchors the core. A bridge above links both volumes, with a curved teak ceiling adding warmth. Nearby, the dining area sits between greenery, with a teak table that seats eight.

The private wing houses the kitchen, which is efficient and clean, with all utility spaces hidden. Next to it is the master bedroom on the ground floor, with large windows and a sliding door opening to the garden. It includes a dressing area and an elegant bathroom.

The sculptural staircase leads to the upper level. Made of cantilevered concrete treads with a teak handrail, it feels light and open. The second master bedroom above the first follows a similar layout and opens to a west-facing balcony with granite louvers and a swing. The mother's room is also on this level, with its own balcony and a view into the puja and dining areas below. A bridge leads to the second volume, where a family room opens to a terrace and a guest suite has its own balcony and twin vanities.

The terrace level includes a flexible lounge, Jacuzzi, steam room, and shaded deck on one side. The other side is left open to the sky, used for events, gatherings, or stargazing. A narrow bridge at the back connects the two volumes. The Split-House is a calm, clear, and functional home. It brings together family life and nature in a way that feels natural and easy to live in.